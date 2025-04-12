Abhishek Sharma’s Blazing 141 Powers SRH to Record-Breaking Chase Against PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pulled off a jaw-dropping 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, chasing down a mammoth 246-run target in just 18.3 overs — marking the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history.

Asked to bat first, Punjab Kings posted a daunting 245/6, thanks to a captain’s knock from Shreyas Iyer, who smashed 82 off just 36 balls. He was well supported by fiery cameos from Priyansh Arya (36 off 13) and Marcus Stoinis (34 off 11). Despite Harshal Patel’s four-wicket haul for PBKS, SRH’s reply was nothing short of a batting masterclass.

Abhishek Sharma produced the innings of the season, blasting 141 off only 55 deliveries — the highest individual score of IPL 2024 — peppered with 14 fours and 10 sixes. His brutal onslaught, combined with Travis Head’s solid 66 off 37 balls, gave SRH a staggering 171-run opening partnership that left Punjab Kings reeling.

Heinrich Klaasen finished the job with a composed knock, as SRH overhauled the target with 9 balls remaining. The match will long be remembered for Abhishek’s fireworks under the lights of Uppal and a record-smashing chase that lit up the IPL.

