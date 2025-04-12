Stoinis Storm Powers Punjab Kings to a Mammoth Total as Sunrisers Face Uphill Chase

A breathtaking power-hitting display by Marcus Stoinis helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) post a mammoth total of 245/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

Advertisment

Batting first, Punjab Kings made their intentions clear from the outset, launching an all-out assault on the Sunrisers’ bowling attack. The innings was marked by aggressive intent across all phases, culminating in an explosive finish.

Powerplay Onslaught:

PBKS started on a fiery note, racking up 89 runs for the loss of one wicket in the first six overs. Prabhsimran Singh led the charge, providing a quickfire start that set the tone for the innings.

Middle Overs Momentum:

The scoring rate stayed brisk through the middle overs, with Punjab adding 88/3 between overs 7 to 15. Shreyas Iyer anchored this phase with elegant strokeplay, including a towering 98-metre six that wowed the crowd.

Final Over Fireworks:

Marcus Stoinis unleashed a brutal assault in the final five overs, smashing 68 runs single-handedly. The highlight came in the last over when he clobbered Mohammad Shami for four consecutive sixes, amassing 24 runs off just four balls. His big hits over deep mid-wicket and fine leg capped off a sensational innings.

Key Performances:

Marcus Stoinis: Devastating finish, scoring 68 in the death overs alone, including four consecutive sixes in the final over.

Shreyas Iyer: Played a composed yet aggressive knock, stabilizing the middle phase with boundaries and a towering six.

Harshal Patel: Delivered crucial blows in the death, picking up three key wickets – Maxwell, Iyer, and Shashank Singh.

Eshan Malinga: Provided early breakthroughs, removing Prabhsimran Singh and Nehal Wadhera.

With a daunting target of 246 on the board, Sunrisers Hyderabad now face a monumental task. To stay in the contest, openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma will need to deliver an extraordinary start and sustain the tempo against a fired-up PBKS attack.

The second innings promises high drama — it’s a do-or-die scenario for the Sunrisers.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Markram, Pooran Power LSG to Third Straight Win Against Gujarat Titans