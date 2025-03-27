Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 Schedule: Match List, Timings, Venues, and Squad Details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, are set to embark on their IPL 2025 journey. Their campaign kicks off on March 23 against Mumbai Indians at their home ground, the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the complete schedule for IPL 2025, which will feature 74 matches played across 13 venues. The tournament begins on March 22 with Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.

CSK’s Performance and Leadership

Under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK narrowly missed the playoffs in IPL 2024, finishing fifth with seven wins and seven losses. The team, however, remains one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, having won titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023 under the legendary MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Schedule – IPL 2025

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) March 23 vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai 7:30 PM March 28 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Chennai 7:30 PM March 30 vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Guwahati 7:30 PM April 5 vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Chennai 3:30 PM April 8 vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Mullanpur 7:30 PM April 11 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Chennai 7:30 PM April 14 vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Lucknow 7:30 PM April 20 vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Mumbai 7:30 PM April 25 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Chennai 7:30 PM April 30 vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Chennai 7:30 PM May 3 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Bengaluru 7:30 PM May 7 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Kolkata 7:30 PM May 12 vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Chennai 7:30 PM May 18 vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Ahmedabad 3:30 PM

IPL 2025 CSK Squad

Chennai Super Kings have assembled a strong squad for the upcoming season, blending experienced campaigners with promising young talent. Here’s the full squad list:

Batsmen & Wicketkeepers: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Shaikh Rasheed, Devon Conway

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Shaikh Rasheed, Devon Conway All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Bowlers: R. Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal

Tournament Format and Playoffs

Each franchise will play 14 matches during the league stage, contributing to a total of 70 league matches. The playoffs will be held from May 20 to May 25, with Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator scheduled at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The tournament will conclude at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, where Qualifier 2 and the final will take place.

With a balanced squad and a strong leadership core, Chennai Super Kings aim to reclaim their dominance in IPL 2025 and add another trophy to their illustrious cabinet.

