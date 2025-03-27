SRH vs LSG IPL 2025: Match Preview, Streaming Details, and Squad list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues to thrill cricket fans as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in what promises to be a high-stakes clash. Scheduled for Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are under pressure to secure crucial points, making this an encounter to watch.

Where to Watch SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?

For Indian fans, the match will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network with coverage in multiple languages. Cricket lovers who prefer online streaming can watch the match live on JioHotstar. However, IPL 2025 streaming requires an active subscription, unlike previous seasons when it was free.

Match Details

Date : Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time : 7:30 PM IST

Toss Time : 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

This iconic venue, known for its electric atmosphere, is the home ground of SRH. Its high-scoring nature and crowd support provide a competitive setting for this showdown.

Team Form and Expectations

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH started IPL 2025 on a high note, delivering a stunning performance against Rajasthan Royals by scoring a mammoth 286/6. The likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Ishan Kishan have been in explosive form, making SRH one of the most dangerous batting lineups this season. However, their bowling attack, led by Pat Cummins, will need to improve after conceding 242 runs in their previous game.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

LSG, on the other hand, suffered a heartbreaking loss to Delhi Capitals in their first match. Rishabh Pant, captaining the side, struggled with the bat and missed crucial chances behind the stumps. The team, featuring Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, and David Miller, is determined to bounce back. With Avesh Khan returning from injury, LSG's bowling attack looks stronger and will aim to contain SRH’s aggressive batting.

SRH vs LSG: Full Squad List

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Abhishek Sharma Rishabh Pant (wk/c) Aiden Markram Nicholas Pooran Travis Head Mitchell Marsh Mitchell Marsh David Miller Ishan Kishan Ayush Badoni Nicholas Pooran Shardul Thakur Nitish Kumar Reddy Ravi Bishnoi Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Harshal Patel David Miller Digvesh Rathi Aniket Verma Mohammed Shami Ayush Badoni Prince Yadav Abhinav Manohar Adam Zampa Shardul Thakur Manimaran Siddharth Pat Cummins (c) Sachin Baby Shahbaz Ahmed Abdul Samad Simarjeet Singh Jaydev Unadkat Ravi Bishnoi Himmat Singh Harshal Patel Zeeshan Ansari Digvesh Rathi RS Hangargekar Mohammed Shami Wiaan Mulder Prince Yadav Akash Maharaj Singh Adam Zampa Rahul Chahar Manimaran Siddharth Avesh Khan Sachin Baby Atharva Taide Abdul Samad Matthew Breetzke Jaydev Unadkat Eshan Malinga Himmat Singh Aryan Juyal Zeeshan Ansari Kamindu Mendis RS Hangargekar Yuvraj Chaudhary

Match Preview: Can LSG Stop SRH’s Dominance?

In their last face-off in Hyderabad, SRH crushed LSG by 10 wickets, chasing 166 with more than 10 overs to spare. Head and Abhishek Sharma’s aggressive batting left LSG in disarray, a memory that Lucknow will be eager to erase.

Despite their previous loss, LSG remains a dangerous side with a solid top order. Mitchell Marsh acknowledged that scoring big is the only way to compete in modern IPL, stating that "230 is the new par score in most grounds."

What to Expect from today's match?

With Hyderabad’s pitch favoring high scores, the game is expected to be a run-fest. LSG must bring their best bowling strategy to restrict SRH’s explosive batting lineup. On the other hand, SRH will need their bowlers to step up, especially after leaking over 240 runs in their last game.

Will SRH continue their dominance, or can LSG bounce back? Cricket fans are in for a thrilling contest as these two teams battle for supremacy in IPL 2025.

