CSK Falls Short! Delhi Capitals Continue Winning Streak in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) continued their impressive run in IPL 2025 with a commanding 25-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-stakes clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Opting to bat first, DC set a competitive total of 183/6, powered by a fluent 77 from KL Rahul and a late flourish from Tristan Stubbs, who remained unbeaten on 24 off 12 balls.

Contributions from Abishek Porel and Axar Patel added crucial runs, while CSK’s spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad applied pressure in the middle overs.

Chennai, in response, struggled early, losing three wickets within the Powerplay. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led the resistance with a gritty 54, while Vijay Shankar's unbeaten 69 kept the chase alive. However, the innings lacked momentum, and despite MS Dhoni’s entertaining 30* towards the end, CSK fell short at 158/5.

Vipraj Nigam was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi, claiming 2/27, including the key wickets of Devon Conway and Shivam Dube. Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc maintained control as DC sealed a crucial win.

CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Reflects on Defeat

Speaking after the match, Gaikwad acknowledged the team's struggles, particularly in the Powerplay.

"The last few games just haven’t gone our way. Losing too many wickets early has hurt us, and that’s been a major concern. We’re either conceding 15-20 extra runs or collapsing with the bat," he said.

Gaikwad emphasized the need for a balance between intent and composure, admitting that CSK was "reacting rather than setting the tone." He credited DC for their smart bowling and better reading of conditions, adding that Chennai must regroup and take the initiative moving forward.

DC Captain Axar Patel on Team's Winning Streak

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel expressed satisfaction with the team’s momentum after securing their third consecutive victory.

"To be honest, I didn’t expect things to look this smooth — winning three in a row feels great, especially when everyone is contributing and the team looks well-balanced. As a captain, it’s satisfying, but I still feel we haven’t played that perfect game yet."

Addressing his limited bowling role in the match, Axar revealed it was partly strategic and partly due to a minor finger niggle. He also highlighted the team’s fielding efforts, noting that while there were some brilliant moments, a few lapses were also evident.

"The IPL is a long tournament. Momentum can shift at any moment, so it’s important to stay grounded and keep doing the right things," he added.

With this win, Delhi Capitals solidify their position in the tournament, while CSK will look to address their inconsistencies in upcoming fixtures.

