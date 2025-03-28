Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 Schedule: Match Fixtures, Timings, Venues, and Squad

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 22, 2025, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) kickstarting their campaign on March 23 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. As one of the most exciting teams in IPL history, the Royals will aim to make a strong impact this season.

Rajasthan Royals’ Home Matches in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals will play their home matches at two venues—Guwahati and Jaipur. The early part of their campaign will see them hosting Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, while Jaipur will welcome the team starting April 13, when they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 Full Schedule

Below is the complete match schedule for RR in IPL 2025:

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) March 23 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Hyderabad 3:30 PM March 26 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Guwahati 7:30 PM March 30 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Guwahati 7:30 PM April 5 Punjab Kings (PBKS) Chandigarh 7:30 PM April 9 Gujarat Titans (GT) Ahmedabad 7:30 PM April 13 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Jaipur 3:30 PM April 16 Delhi Capitals (DC) Delhi 7:30 PM April 19 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Jaipur 7:30 PM April 24 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 28 Gujarat Titans (GT) Jaipur 7:30 PM May 1 Mumbai Indians (MI) Jaipur 7:30 PM May 4 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Kolkata 3:30 PM May 12 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Chennai 7:30 PM May 16 Punjab Kings (PBKS) Jaipur 7:30 PM

Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals have built a strong squad for IPL 2025, acquiring key players during the auction, including the return of England fast bowler Jofra Archer. The franchise also made headlines by signing 13-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi for Rs. 1.10 crore. Below is the complete squad for RR in IPL 2025:

Batsmen:

Sanju Samson (Captain & Wicketkeeper)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shimron Hetmyer

Shubham Dubey

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Wicketkeeper-Batsmen:

Kunal Rathore

Dhruv Jurel

All-Rounders:

Riyan Parag

Wanindu Hasaranga

Nitish Rana

Bowlers:

Jofra Archer

Sandeep Sharma

Kwena Maphaka

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Akash Madhwal

Tushar Deshpande

Yudhvir Singh

Ashok Sharma

Maheesh Theekshana

Kumar Kartikeya

Rajasthan Royals’ Quest for a Second IPL Title

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural IPL champions in 2008, have been striving to add another title to their cabinet. With a blend of experienced campaigners and promising youngsters, the team looks well-balanced for the IPL 2025 season. Under the leadership of Sanju Samson, RR will aim to make a deep run into the tournament and challenge for the coveted IPL trophy.

With a competitive squad and a well-structured match schedule, Rajasthan Royals are all set to light up IPL 2025. Fans can look forward to thrilling encounters as the team battles against the best in the league.

