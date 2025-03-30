CSK’s Death Bowling Masterclass Restricts Rajasthan Royals to 182/9 in Guwahati

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) showcased a disciplined bowling effort, particularly in the death overs, to restrict Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 182/9 in their 20 overs at the Barsapara Stadium on Sunday.

Matheesha Pathirana emerged as the standout performer, delivering pinpoint yorkers to dismantle the Royals’ batting lineup.

One of the defining moments of the match came when Pathirana sent Riyan Parag’s stumps cartwheeling with a searing yorker. Parag, who had been set at the crease, attempted a big heave but was completely undone by the Sri Lankan speedster’s pace and precision. The dismissal left RR struggling to accelerate in the final overs.

Earlier, Tushar Deshpande faced a full-length delivery from Pathirana and attempted a scoop shot but failed to connect, resulting in a bye being added to the extras. Despite some promising partnerships, Rajasthan Royals found it difficult to break free against CSK’s disciplined bowling attack.

With 183 runs to chase, Chennai Super Kings now have a solid platform to aim for victory in front of a packed crowd in Guwahati.

