Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025: Live Streaming, Match Details, and Playing XI

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues with an exciting clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The match will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where both teams will look to kickstart their campaign on a winning note.

Advertisment

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match Details

Details Information Match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Date Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST) Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Broadcasting Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema, Hotstar App & Website

Team Overview

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans, the IPL 2022 champions, have retained their core squad from last season. Shubman Gill continues as the captain and will look to lead from the front. With key signings such as Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj, GT has a formidable squad aiming for another successful season. The presence of Rashid Khan strengthens their bowling attack, while the experienced Jos Buttler will provide depth in the batting department.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings have undergone a major transformation under their new captain, Shreyas Iyer. The 2024 IPL-winning skipper was a high-profile signing at the auction for INR 26.75 crore. With Ricky Ponting as the head coach, PBKS has assembled a well-balanced team, including notable players such as Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, and Marco Jansen. Their blend of experience and youth makes them strong contenders for the title this season.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match Details

Details Information Match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Date Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST) Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Broadcasting Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema, Hotstar App & Website

GT vs PBKS: Probable Playing XI & Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Gujarat Titans (GT) Punjab Kings (PBKS) Shubman Gill (C) Shreyas Iyer (C) Jos Buttler (WK) Prabhsimran Singh Sai Sudharsan Josh Inglis (WK) Glenn Phillips Marcus Stoinis Mahipal Lomror Glenn Maxwell Shahrukh Khan Suryansh Shedge Rahul Tewatia Shashank Singh Washington Sundar Marco Jansen Rashid Khan Harpreet Brar Kagiso Rabada Arshdeep Singh Mohammed Siraj Yuzvendra Chahal Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna Impact Player: Nehal Wadhera

Key Players to Watch Out For

Shubman Gill (GT): The dynamic captain will be looking to make an impact with his batting and leadership skills.

Jos Buttler (GT): His explosive batting at the top can set the tone for Gujarat Titans.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): A proven leader and an exceptional batsman, Iyer will be the key to PBKS’s success.

Glenn Maxwell (PBKS): Known for his power-hitting and versatility, Maxwell will be crucial in the middle order.

Rashid Khan (GT): His spin bowling remains one of the biggest threats to any opposition.

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS): The veteran spinner will play a crucial role in PBKS’s bowling attack.

Head-to-Head Record

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have had competitive encounters in past IPL seasons. GT holds a slight edge in their overall head-to-head record, but PBKS, under new leadership, will be looking to turn things around.

Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known for its balanced pitch, offering assistance to both batters and bowlers. Dew could play a role in the latter half of the match, making the toss crucial for both captains. The weather forecast predicts clear skies with pleasant conditions, ideal for a thrilling contest.

Match Prediction

With both teams having a strong squad, the match is expected to be a closely fought contest. GT’s stability and experienced core give them an edge, but PBKS’s new-look side, led by Shreyas Iyer, has the firepower to pull off an upset.

Also Read:

IPL 2025: DC vs LSG – Match Preview, Predictions, Fantasy Picks & Pitch Report