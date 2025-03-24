IPL 2025: DC vs LSG – Match Preview, Predictions, Fantasy Picks & Pitch Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and today's match promises an exciting battle as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam. This fourth match of the season, set to begin at 7:30 PM IST, brings a mix of rivalry, strategy, and fresh team dynamics. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming clash, fantasy team picks, and the pitch report.

DC vs LSG: Head-to-Head Record

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have faced off in five IPL encounters since LSG’s debut in 2022. LSG currently leads the head-to-head record with three wins, while DC has won twice. However, Delhi turned the tables in IPL 2024, defeating LSG in both their matches—once by 19 runs and another by six wickets.

With the two teams set to clash again, will DC maintain their winning streak, or will LSG reclaim dominance?

DC vs LSG: Fantasy Team Picks

Here’s a well-balanced lineup based on player form and pitch conditions.

Best Fantasy XI for DC vs LSG

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs

Faf du Plessis, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed

Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav (C), Ravi Bishnoi (VC), Mitchell Starc

Kuldeep Yadav (C), Ravi Bishnoi (VC), Mitchell Starc Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Vishakhapatnam Pitch Report & ACA-VDCA Stadium Stats

The pitch at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is known to favor batsmen, often producing high-scoring matches. The average first-innings score is around 170, with past matches showing a tendency for big totals.

Key Pitch & Venue Stats

Matches Played Wins Batting First Wins Batting Second Average First Innings Score Highest Team Total Highest Chase 15 8 7 167 272 173

Last season, the ground hosted thrilling encounters, including a match where KKR scored 272/7 against DC, highlighting the batting-friendly nature of the wicket. Expect a game where both teams look to set or chase a big target.

Delhi Capitals’ Record in Vishakhapatnam

DC has played seven matches at this venue, winning three and losing four. Their win percentage at the ACA-VDCA Stadium stands at 43%, making it a somewhat tricky ground for them. As they play their first two matches of IPL 2025 here, they will be looking to improve their record and capitalize on familiar conditions.

DC’s Performance in Vishakhapatnam

Matches Won Lost No Result 7 3 4 0

DC vs LSG: Who Will Win?

With both teams having strong lineups and a history of closely fought encounters, today's match promises a thrilling contest. While AI predictions favor Delhi Capitals, past trends suggest that the team bowling first might have an advantage. Lucknow Super Giants, with their mix of explosive batters and a strong bowling unit, will be keen to make a statement.

Final Prediction: LSG holds a slight edge in tonight’s encounter, but if DC’s top-order fires, they could walk away with the win.

