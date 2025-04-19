IPL 2025: Avesh Khan's 3-Fer Helps LSG Edge Past RR in Final-Over Drama

In a pulsating encounter at the IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) edged past Rajasthan Royals (RR) by just two runs, thanks to a masterful final over from pacer Avesh Khan and a spirited all-round effort led by Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni. The clash, played under high pressure and in front of a capacity crowd, saw fortunes swing dramatically before LSG held their nerve to register a memorable win.

Advertisment

LSG Set a Competitive 180-Run Target

Opting to bat first, Lucknow Super Giants posted 180 for 5, a total built on grit, flair, and explosive finishing. Aiden Markram anchored the innings with a composed 66 off 45 balls, combining calm rotation with authoritative strokeplay. His innings featured crisp boundaries and two towering sixes, most notably off Wanindu Hasaranga, as he kept the innings glued together despite regular wickets falling around him.

Ayush Badoni rose to the occasion with a mature and impactful 50 off 33 deliveries. Walking in under pressure, Badoni timed his acceleration perfectly, ensuring LSG did not lose momentum. His stroke-filled knock came to an end immediately after reaching his milestone, but his contribution proved vital.

The finishing touches were applied by Abdul Samad, who provided the late surge LSG desperately needed. Samad plundered four sixes in the final over bowled by Sandeep Sharma, collecting a staggering 27 runs and lifting LSG to a formidable total from what had looked like a par score.

Rajasthan's bowling had its moments. Hasaranga was the standout performer, bagging 2 for 31 in his quota and applying brakes during the middle overs. Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande also chipped in with disciplined spells, but the carnage in the death overs cost the Royals dearly.

Yashasvi, Parag Shine Before LSG’s Bowling Fightback

In response, Rajasthan Royals began their chase with promising intent. Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with a fluent 74 off 52, combining elegance with aggression. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old prodigy, added flair to the innings, announcing himself with a six off the first ball he faced and scoring a brisk 34 off 20 before being stumped.

Riyan Parag, leading the Royals in the absence of Sanju Samson, looked confident during his 39-run cameo, smashing two sixes and three boundaries before falling to Avesh Khan. The Royals appeared in control for most of the chase, with the equation reduced to a manageable 9 runs off the final over.

Avesh Khan's Redemption Arc

Then came the twist. Entrusted with the final over, Avesh Khan delivered under extreme pressure. He began by removing the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer, then sent back Riyan Parag earlier in his spell, triggering a collapse when RR looked poised for victory.

The drama peaked when Shubman Dubey, with 4 needed off the final delivery, mistimed a high shot down the ground — only for David Miller to drop the catch. However, the equation proved too steep, and LSG snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Avesh, who had earlier gone for 13 in his second over, redeemed himself with a final spell that turned the game on its head. He finished with match-defining figures of 3 for 37, sealing his status as the hero of the night.

Rajasthan were dealt a significant blow before the match when regular skipper Sanju Samson was ruled out due to injury. In his place, Assam’s Riyan Parag was handed the captaincy reins. Despite the loss, Parag showcased potential with the bat and in leadership, nearly pulling off a remarkable win.

The thriller reaffirmed the unpredictability and spectacle of the IPL. While Rajasthan Royals will rue missed opportunities — including a crucial dropped catch in the final ball — Lucknow Super Giants will celebrate a hard-fought win that could define their season’s trajectory. Avesh Khan’s redemption, Markram’s composure, and Samad’s fireworks created a contest that will be remembered for a long time.