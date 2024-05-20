RR Jet Off to Ahmedabad as IPL Playoff Stage Beckons, KKR Await Clash with Sunrisers

Amidst the palpable excitement surrounding the IPL playoffs, the Rajasthan Royals team embarked on a chartered flight from Guwahati's LGBI airport in Borjhar, bound for Ahmedabad. Enthusiastic fans thronged the airport, eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved cricketing icons as they bid farewell to Hotel Myfair, surrounded by tight security measures.
In recent developments, the IPL encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals was unfortunately abandoned due to inclement weather, resulting in Sunrisers Hyderabad clinching the second position in the group stage. Despite both SRH and RR accumulating 17 points each from 14 games, SRH secured a higher standing owing to their superior net run rate.
With the group stage concluded, the IPL playoff matchups have been solidified. The table-topping Kolkata Knight Riders will clash against Sunrisers in the first Qualifier at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21. Meanwhile, the fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on May 22, also at the same venue.
The winner of Qualifier one will earn a direct ticket to the final at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26, while the runner-up will face off against the victor of the Eliminator on May 24 for the second spot in the summit clash.
Here's a recap of how each team secured their playoff berths:
· Kolkata Knight Riders: Secured their playoff spot by defeating Mumbai Indians by 18 runs on May 11 at Eden Gardens.
· Rajasthan Royals: Clinched qualification after Lucknow Super Giants' hopes were dashed by Delhi Capitals on May 14.
· Sunrisers Hyderabad: Confirmed their playoff berth after their match against Gujarat Titans was abandoned due to rain on May 16.
· Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Secured their playoff spot by defeating Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs in their final league game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18.
Despite suffering a defeat in their last match, Chennai Super Kings narrowly missed out on qualification, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's superior Net Run Rate (NRR) propelled them into the playoffs. RCB finished with an NRR of +0.459, followed by CSK (+0.392), DC (-0.377), and LSG (-0.667).