IPL 2025: Can Royals Clip RCB’s Wings on Jaipur’s Home Turf?

As the Indian Premier League 2025 enters its crucial middle phase, Match 28 brings a high-stakes encounter between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13. Both teams, reeling from recent defeats, will be desperate to reignite their campaign momentum and strengthen their standing on the points table.

A Tale of Two Journeys

Rajasthan Royals return to their true fortress in Jaipur after a mixed start to the season played partly in Guwahati. With just two wins from five matches and currently placed seventh on the table, RR have struggled to find rhythm. Their latest outing — a crushing 58-run loss to Gujarat Titans — exposed vulnerabilities that skipper Sanju Samson will be eager to address.

In stark contrast, RCB have been road warriors this season. Despite a narrow six-wicket loss at home to Delhi Capitals just two nights ago, their record on the road is intimidating. Historic wins at Wankhede, Chepauk, and Eden Gardens underline their comfort away from home — an ominous sign for the hosts.

Numbers Speak Volumes

RCB’s away metrics are a testament to their clinical execution: a batting average of 39.6 and a scoring rate of 10.5 runs per over, compared to just 22.1 and 8.3 at home. Their bowlers have also thrived in foreign conditions, averaging 21.2 runs per wicket on the road versus a concerning 56.4 at home.

Meanwhile, RR have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in the powerplay. They boast the highest run rate in the first six overs this season — 10.7 — thanks to aggressive starts from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. However, consistency has eluded them in the middle and death overs.

Key Players and Sub-Plots

With the return of Wanindu Hasaranga, Rajasthan will hope to tighten their middle overs. Sandeep Sharma’s dominance over Virat Kohli — having dismissed him seven times in 16 innings — adds an intriguing angle to the contest. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer has rediscovered his venom, clocking high speeds and producing incisive spells after a shaky start to the tournament.

For RCB, Phil Salt remains a vital cog at the top. A breezy 37 in the previous match hinted at a return to form. If he gets going, the Royals’ attack will have its hands full. The spotlight will also be on Liam Livingstone, whose recent form slump could see him replaced by the left-handed Jacob Bethell.

Head-to-Head and Venue Dynamics

In their 32 past meetings, RCB narrowly edge the contest with 15 wins to RR’s 14, while three matches have ended with no result. This will be the first game of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, a ground known to favour chasing sides — 37 wins out of 57 IPL games have come while batting second. The average first-innings score here is a modest 162.

Pitch and Conditions

Expect a dry, slow surface under the scorching Jaipur sun, with temperatures pushing 38°C during this afternoon fixture. The curators will need to strike a balance between providing a competitive pitch and avoiding excessive dryness, which could favour spin early.

What They Said

“We don't want to end up being a team that's only good at defending totals. We also want to win games while chasing,” Sanju Samson, RR captain.

“I really like it when he [Kohli] gives ideas. I've never felt that he does captaincy on the field,” Rajat Patidar, RCB captain, on the presence of ex-skipper Virat Kohli.

Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Shubham Dubey

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone/Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Players to Watch

Phil Salt (RCB) – A ticking time bomb at the top. If he extends his stay at the crease, RR’s bowlers could be in for a tough outing.

Jofra Archer (RR) – After early struggles, Archer has emerged as a game-changer. His pace and accuracy with the new ball could be decisive in breaking RCB’s top-order resilience.

Verdict

This match promises to be a gripping contest of firepower and finesse. With RCB’s red-hot away form colliding with Rajasthan’s return to familiar turf, expect a fiercely competitive clash that could well go down to the wire.

Stay tuned. The Royals return home, but the challengers arrive armed and dangerous.