IPL 2025: Hazlewood's Heroics Guide RCB to Narrow Victory Over Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) held their nerve in a high-scoring thriller to edge past Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, snapping their home losing streak and climbing up the points table.

Advertisment

RCB, after being asked to bat, posted a commanding total of 205/5, thanks to a solid foundation laid by openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. Kohli anchored the innings with a well-paced 70 off 42 balls, while Padikkal provided the much-needed acceleration, scoring a quickfire 50 off just 27 deliveries. Phil Salt also contributed with 26 runs, and Jitesh Sharma's unbeaten 20 off 10 balls helped push the total past the 200 mark.

Despite picking up occasional breakthroughs, RR’s bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs. Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for RR, claiming two wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Jofra Archer each picked up one.

In response, Rajasthan Royals started their chase in explosive fashion, with Yashasvi Jaiswal leading the charge with a blistering 49 off just 19 balls. Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel kept the momentum going in the middle overs, but RCB managed to strike at regular intervals to break the partnerships and maintain control.

Josh Hazlewood was the standout performer for RCB, finishing with impressive figures of 4/33, including the key wickets of Jaiswal and Jurel. Krunal Pandya also played a key role with the ball, taking two wickets, including that of RR captain Parag.

Riyan Parag (RR Captain)

“We bowled well, but we just didn’t back it up with the bat. At the halfway stage of our chase, we were in a strong position, but we didn’t show enough intent against the spinners, and that hurt us at crucial moments. We need to step up and play with more intent. One poor decision in this tournament can cost you, and that’s what happened tonight. We’ve discussed scenarios like this before, but we couldn’t execute when it mattered. We were in control at one point, but we let it slip away. From here, we have to play for pride and show our fans and the people behind the scenes that we are capable of more. It’s an honor to represent this franchise, and we’ll fight harder the next time we take the field.”

Rajat Patidar (RCB Captain)

“This win was much needed for us. The wicket played a bit differently than we expected, but full credit to the bowlers for their composure and courage in the key moments. The opposition batted well, and at one point, we knew it would be a tight contest. Our focus was on taking wickets because that’s how you control the run rate in such games. I trust my instincts, but we also have a strong leadership group in the team whose support and insights have been invaluable in helping us make the right calls.”

RCB’s victory was a significant morale booster as they look to strengthen their position in the tournament, while RR will need to regroup and bounce back in their upcoming fixtures.

Also Read: RCB Aims to Break Home Jinx as They Face Struggling RR at Chinnaswamy