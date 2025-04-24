RCB Aims to Break Home Jinx as They Face Struggling RR at Chinnaswamy

The 42nd fixture of TATA IPL 2025 brings Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) back to their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, for a crucial mid-season clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR). RCB, currently in fourth place with 10 points from eight matches, will be aiming to break their home jinx after losing all three previous games played at this venue.

RCB’s campaign has been largely powered by Virat Kohli, who has amassed 322 runs in eight innings, while skipper Rajat Patidar has contributed with 221 runs in seven outings. Josh Hazlewood has been the standout bowler for the team, taking 12 wickets and maintaining control during key phases of the game.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, placed eighth on the table, are desperate to turn around their fortunes after suffering four consecutive defeats. In the absence of injured skipper Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag continues to lead the side. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a standout performer with the bat, scoring 307 runs at a strike rate of over 139. However, RR has struggled in pressure moments, including a recent failure to chase nine runs in the final over.

The Chinnaswamy surface, usually known as a batter-friendly pitch, has unexpectedly favored spinners this season. With clear skies and the possibility of dew in the later stages of the match, chasing might be the preferred option.

Pitch Report by Eoin Morgan & Simon Katich:

The duo provided insights into the pitch conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. "This pitch looks noticeably drier than it did in the previous game against Punjab, and it should play better tonight. The average first-innings score this season is just 166, indicating that there is something for the bowlers, especially the quicks," said Morgan. Katich added, "Chinnaswamy has been the most effective for seamers across all venues this season, with extra bounce, which could benefit taller bowlers like Hazlewood and Marco Jansen."

The dimensions of the ground, with straight boundaries measuring 73 meters and square boundaries at 64 meters, offer limited options for targeting short boundaries. The pitch, which is expected to play evenly, is seen as more favorable for batting tonight, especially in contrast to last season when the average first-innings score was significantly higher at 197.

RR Won the Toss and Elected to Field First!

