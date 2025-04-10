IPL 2025: KL Rahul’s Brilliant 93 Takes Delhi Capitals to Easy Victory Over RCB

It was an unforgettable night in the Garden City as KL Rahul played a scintillating knock to lead Delhi Capitals (DC) to a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing 164, Delhi made light work of the target, sealing the win with ease.

RCB's innings started with a bang as Phil Salt fired with a blistering 37 off 17 balls. However, once Salt was run out, the innings fell apart. Kuldeep Yadav was exceptional with the ball, picking up 2/17, and Vipraj Nigam also impressed with 2/18, restricting RCB to a modest total of 163. Despite a late surge from Tim David (37* off 20), the total was never going to be enough.

In response, Delhi Capitals found themselves struggling at 30/3, but Rahul, the prodigal son of Bengaluru, took charge. The star batter played a majestic innings of 93 off 53 balls, smashing seven boundaries and six sixes, single-handedly taking the game away from RCB. Stubbs also contributed with a fiery 38*, ensuring Delhi’s unbeaten streak continued.

Powerplay (1-6 Overs) - DC: 39/3 (6.5 rpo, 5x4, 0x6)

Middle Overs (7-15 Overs) - DC: 82/1 (9.11 rpo, 6x4, 4x6)

Death Overs (16-20 Overs) - DC: 48/0 (16.94 rpo, 4x4, 3x6)

Rajat Patidar | RCB Captain:

"We misread the pitch. Thought it’d be a good batting deck, but it played differently. Our collapse from 80/1 to 90/4 really hurt us — that’s unacceptable with the kind of batting we have. We haven’t assessed conditions well and that cost us. That said, Tim David’s been a huge plus, especially his finishing. Also, the fast bowlers were sharp with the new ball. We’re not diving deep into stats. For us, it’s about getting our cricket right — together."

Axar Patel | DC Captain:

"Winning four in a row feels great — the confidence is flowing in this unit. Tactically, we avoided using too many pacers in the powerplay, knowing RCB’s strength at the top. There was bounce and grip for the spinners and that helped. Vipraj has been brilliant. A calm guy, and gives me confidence to throw him the ball in any situation. As for KL Rahul, he just makes things easy. His adaptability is elite. That innings tonight — it was a masterclass in chasing. He’s been in red-hot form since the Champions Trophy."

KL Rahul | Player of the Match:

"Being behind the stumps for 20 overs gave me real insight into the surface. It wasn’t dual-paced, but the ball was sticking. I just wanted to get off to a good start and then build from there. As a keeper, you observe what works and where to hit, and I used that to my advantage. This is my home ground — I’ve played here a lot and always love coming back. I experiment in the nets, train to adapt to different wickets. That way it becomes second nature to adjust. You have to read the conditions, identify your scoring pockets, and stay sharp. That’s what worked today."

Delhi Capitals continue their impressive run, remaining unbeaten as Rahul’s match-winning knock stands out as one of the finest of the season.

