IPL 2025: Tim David’s Late Surge Lifts RCB to 163/7 Against Delhi Capitals

In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted 163/7 against the undefeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 24 of the tournament.

RCB started aggressively in the powerplay, reaching 64/2 in the first six overs at a run rate of 10.66, with five boundaries and four sixes. However, their momentum slowed during the middle overs, adding just 53/4 in the next phase. They recovered in the death overs, scoring 46/1 in the final five overs, thanks to Tim David’s explosive finish.

Tim David remained unbeaten on 37 runs, delivering a crucial late flourish with three fours and four sixes. His innings included a lofted cover drive for four against Mukesh Kumar, followed by a powerful pull shot and a majestic six over deep extra cover. He further punished Axar Patel, lifting a full-length delivery over wide long-off.

RCB's innings saw regular setbacks as DC bowlers struck at crucial intervals. Phil Salt (37) was run out by Vipraj Nigam, while Virat Kohli (22) was caught and bowled by Nigam. Devdutt Padikkal (1) fell to Mukesh Kumar, Rajat Patidar (25) was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav, and Liam Livingstone (4) was caught off Mohit Sharma. Jitesh Sharma (3) also fell to Kuldeep Yadav, and Krunal Pandya (18) was caught off Vipraj Nigam’s bowling.

Delhi Capitals' disciplined bowling effort was led by Kuldeep Yadav (2/26), Vipraj Nigam (2/23), Mukesh Kumar (1/30), Axar Patel (1/28), and Mohit Sharma (1/25).

With Delhi Capitals remaining unbeaten in the tournament so far, this high-octane clash promises an electrifying finish. Can RCB’s bowlers defend 163, or will DC extend their dominance?

