IPL 2025: Markram, Pooran Power LSG to Third Straight Win Against Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) delivered a clinical all-round performance to defeat Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets at the Ekana Stadium, registering their third consecutive win of the IPL 2025 season.

Chasing a competitive target of 181, the hosts displayed composure and control, anchored by a classy 58 from Aiden Markram and a blistering 61 off just 34 balls from Nicholas Pooran. Pooran’s explosive knock, which included seven towering sixes, shifted the momentum firmly in LSG’s favour. Despite a few late breakthroughs by GT, Ayush Badoni (28* off 20) and Abdul Samad ensured a composed finish, guiding LSG home with three balls to spare.

Earlier, GT seemed poised for a massive total after openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan stitched together a dominant 120-run stand, both scoring fifties. However, Avesh Khan’s crucial breakthrough of Gill sparked a collapse. LSG bowlers, led by Ravi Bishnoi (2/36) and Shardul Thakur (2/34), tightened the screws in the death overs, restricting GT to 180/6 after a promising start. Only 60 runs came in the final eight overs.

With this commanding win, LSG continue to build momentum in the tournament, while Gujarat Titans will look to regroup after a faltering finish with both bat and ball.

