IPL 2025: Nehal Wadhera Steers Punjab Kings to Victory in Rain-Hit Thriller Against RCB

In a rain-curtailed contest that turned into a 14-over slugfest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Punjab Kings (PBKS) edged past Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 5 wickets, thanks to a calm and calculated innings from Nehal Wadhera. The victory marked Punjab’s second consecutive win in the 2025 Indian Premier League season (IPL 2025).

Persistent showers delayed the start of the much-anticipated encounter, with the toss finally taking place at 9:30 PM IST. The revised playing conditions allowed just 14 overs per side, with a reduced powerplay of four overs. A tacky surface added to the challenge for batters, especially in the first innings.

Put in to bat, RCB faltered from the outset. Their top order collapsed under pressure, with Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Liam Livingstone falling cheaply. Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen led the early destruction, reducing the home team to 42/7 at one stage. Only a late flourish from Tim David, who smashed an unbeaten 50 off 26 balls, gave RCB a fighting total of 95/9.

David’s knock, laced with five boundaries and three sixes, proved pivotal in saving his team from complete collapse. Reflecting on his performance, he said:

“It didn’t feel all that easy out there tonight. I had a chance to assess the conditions and get a feel for how the pitch was playing, which helped me adapt as the innings went on. It was a tricky surface, and we had to manage our risks carefully.”

Punjab’s chase started briskly, but early blows from Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rocked their top order. From 53/4, the visitors appeared vulnerable. However, Nehal Wadhera stood firm, crafting a mature 33* off 19 balls and guiding his side through choppy waters.

Wadhera’s calm under pressure was lauded by PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who praised his side’s adaptability:

“Variety is the spice of life—and this season, we’ve certainly experienced all kinds of games! Honestly, I didn’t expect the surface to play the way it did, but the bowlers adapted really well. Nehal was outstanding—composed, proactive, and very effective.”

With Marcus Stoinis finishing the chase with a towering six, Punjab sealed the win in just 12.1 overs, with 11 balls to spare.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, standing in as captain, acknowledged the team’s shortcomings:

“Early on, the pitch was sticking a bit and felt two-paced. We kept losing wickets at regular intervals and couldn’t build any momentum. Credit to their bowlers for exploiting the conditions. Our bowling unit has been consistent—it’s just a matter of time before it all comes together.”

RCB, still searching for rhythm at home, will get another shot at Punjab soon, as both teams are scheduled to meet again in a few days. For now, the spotlight remains on Wadhera’s cool-headed finish and Tim David’s valiant rescue act—standout moments from a night that had all the ingredients of a T20 classic.

