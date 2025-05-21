IPL 2025 Playoffs Race: What Happens If MI vs DC Gets Washed Out?

As the Indian Premier League 2025 nears its climax, all eyes are on the crucial fixture between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) scheduled for May 21 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. With just one playoff spot left and two teams in contention, the encounter is being billed as a virtual knockout. However, heavy rainfall and a yellow alert in Mumbai have thrown a wrench into the proceedings, leaving fans and franchises on edge.

Advertisment

The Current Scenario of IPL 2025 Playoffs: Points Table Snapshot

After 12 games each, Mumbai Indians sit fourth on the points table with 14 points, while Delhi Capitals are fifth with 13 points and one no-result. The top three slots are already sealed by:

Gujarat Titans (GT) – 18 points (Q)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – 17 points (Q)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 17 points (Q)

The bottom five teams — KKR, LSG, SRH, RR, and CSK — are already out of the playoff race.

What If the MI vs DC Match Is Washed Out?

A complete washout would mean both teams share a point each:

MI moves to 15 points

DC goes up to 14 points

In this scenario, the qualification fate of both teams would hinge on their final league matches against the Punjab Kings:

DC vs PBKS – May 24, Jaipur

MI vs PBKS – May 26, Jaipur

Delhi Capitals’ Hopes Dim If Match Is Abandoned

If the MI vs DC match is abandoned and Mumbai beat PBKS in their final match, DC will be eliminated, regardless of their result against PBKS. In essence, MI would clinch the last playoff berth with 17 points.

However, if MI lose to PBKS and DC manage a win in their final match, then Delhi will qualify with 16 points — a point ahead of MI.

If MI beats DC

Should the weather allow a full match and MI come out victorious, they will book their playoff berth with 16 points, which would be out of reach for Delhi Capitals, even if DC win their final fixture.

If DC beats MI

A win for Delhi would push them to 15 points, one ahead of MI. In that case, if DC wins their last match against PBKS, they’ll qualify with 17 points. Even if they lose, and MI also lose to PBKS, DC can still squeeze through with 15 points, provided they maintain a better Net Run Rate (NRR).

Weather Forecast: A Rain-Soaked Twist?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai due to heavy rains. AccuWeather predicts an 80% chance of precipitation on match day, especially during the evening hours, raising concerns of a delayed or even abandoned game.

However, rain chances reduce to around 25% later in the night, leaving some hope for a shortened match.

Remaining Fixtures

May 21 – MI vs DC, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

May 24 – DC vs PBKS, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

May 26 – MI vs PBKS, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Conclusion: Rain Gods Hold the Key

The playoff race has boiled down to a rain-threatened clash that could determine the fate of two of IPL’s most popular franchises. For Delhi Capitals, the situation is delicate — they must win both their remaining matches or hope for a favorable MI result in case of a washout. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, would breathe a little easier if the game is abandoned, but cannot afford a slip-up against PBKS.

With weather, form, and net run rate all playing pivotal roles, the final playoff berth promises to go down to the wire in IPL 2025.

Also Read:

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Timings, Venues, and Squad

Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Timings, Venues, and Squad Details