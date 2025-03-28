Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Timings, Venues, and Squad

The Mumbai Indians (MI), five-time IPL champions, are set to make a strong comeback in the 2025 season under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. With a mix of experienced players and emerging talents, MI is geared up to reclaim its dominance in the league. The franchise will kick off its IPL 2025 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Having finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2024, MI will look to turn things around with a new strategy and improved performance. The team will play 14 league-stage matches, facing off against key rivals like CSK, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in double fixtures.

The IPL 2025 playoffs are scheduled to start on May 20, with Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator set to take place in Hyderabad, while Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host Qualifier 2 and the grand finale.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Full Match Schedule

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) March 23 vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM March 29 vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM March 31 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM April 4 vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM April 7 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM April 13 vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM April 17 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM April 20 vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM April 23 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 27 vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 3:30 PM May 1 vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 7:30 PM May 6 vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM May 11 vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 3:30 PM May 15 vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM

Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Squad

MI has assembled a strong squad for IPL 2025, blending experienced stars with young prospects. Here’s the complete team list:

Batters

Suryakumar Yadav

Rohit Sharma

Tilak Varma

Bevon Jacobs

Ryan Rickelton

Krishnan Shrijith

All-ro

unders Hardik Pandya (Captain)

Naman Dhir

Raj Angad Bawa

Will Jacks

Mitchell Santner

Wicket-Keepers

Robin Minz

Bowlers

Deepak Chahar

Jasprit Bumrah

Trent Boult

Ashwani Kumar

Reece Topley

Lizaad Williams

Satyanarayana Raju

Arjun Tendulkar

Karn Sharma

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Vignesh Puthur

MI’s Road to Redemption

After a disappointing IPL 2024 season, Mumbai Indians are looking to bounce back stronger. With a revamped squad and determined leadership under Hardik Pandya, the team is expected to deliver thrilling performances. The upcoming season will test their resilience as they aim to clinch their sixth IPL title.

