IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Post 205 as Punjab Kings Gear Up for High-Stakes Clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) put up a commanding total of 205/4 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 18 of IPL 2025, finishing strong after a power-packed batting display.

RR started steadily in the Powerplay, reaching 53/0 in six overs at 8.8 runs per over, with four boundaries and three sixes. Their middle overs saw an acceleration, scoring 89/3 at 9.9 RPO, thanks to nine fours and two sixes. In the death overs, Rajasthan capitalized with 63/1 at a blistering 12.6 RPO, hitting four fours and five sixes, as Dhruv Jurel took charge in the final stretch.

As the IPL caravan arrives in Mullanpur, Punjab Kings enter the contest in formidable form, boasting back-to-back home wins. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been in sublime touch, anchoring the top order with an unbeaten 97 in the opener and a composed half-century in the following game. Arshdeep Singh has led the bowling attack with confidence, while all-rounders Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, and Marcus Stoinis have provided crucial support.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals look to build on their recent win against Chennai. Nitish Rana’s explosive innings and Wanindu Hasaranga’s four-wicket haul have boosted the squad’s confidence. The spin trio of Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Jofra Archer is finding rhythm, while Sandeep Sharma’s control at the death remains a key asset. The return of Sanju Samson as captain brings leadership clarity, but RR still await a turnaround from Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top.

With Punjab’s dominance at home and Rajasthan aiming for consistency, this contest promises a thrilling battle that could shape early-season momentum in IPL 2025.

