IPL 2025: Sameer Rizvi Powers Delhi Capitals to Thrilling Win Over Punjab Kings

In a high-octane IPL encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Delhi Capitals (DC) chased down a formidable 207-run target to defeat Punjab Kings (PBKS) with just three balls to spare. The thrilling contest was powered by a match-winning unbeaten knock of 58 runs from Sameer Rizvi, who was later adjudged the Player of the Match.

Batting first, Punjab Kings posted an impressive 206/8 in 20 overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a composed 53 off 34 balls, while Marcus Stoinis provided the late fireworks, blasting 44 off just 16 deliveries. Openers Josh Inglis (32) and Prabhsimran Singh (28) gave Punjab a brisk start, but regular fall of wickets kept Delhi in the game.

The Delhi Capitals bowling attack was led by Mustafizur Rahman, who picked up 3 wickets for 33 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav and emerging talent Vipraj "Vippy" Nigam claimed two wickets apiece. Despite conceding runs in the death overs, Delhi managed to contain Punjab to a chaseable total.

In response, Delhi got off to a flying start with KL Rahul scoring 35 off 21 balls and Faf du Plessis contributing 23 off 15. Middle-order stability came from Karun Nair’s 44, but it was Sameer Rizvi’s explosive 58 that turned the tide. Rizvi displayed maturity and timing, assessing the pitch before launching a calculated assault that sealed the match in Delhi’s favor.

Post-Match Reactions:

Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings Captain):

"It was a fantastic score on a pitch with some odd and variable bounce. We weren’t disciplined enough with our lengths and should have used the bouncer better. This tournament demands staying positive and calm. We’ll go back, reflect, and return stronger. My finger should be fine for the next game."

Faf du Plessis (Delhi Capitals Captain):

"Finishing in the top five reflects our season, though we aimed for the top four. We’re still figuring out where we lost momentum—small margins make the difference. Vippy was outstanding for us; it’s rare to have a legspinner who’s also an all-rounder. Our young batters are learning and improving rapidly."

Sameer Rizvi (Player of the Match):

"It feels really good. I’ve worked hard in the nets and got great feedback from coaches. I wasn’t confident earlier, but this knock changes things. We needed over 100 runs, so I assessed the pitch and then played my shots. The wicket was good and that helped."

