IPL 2025: SKY Slams 50, MI Rally Late to Post 180/5 vs DC

In a high-stakes clash at Wankhede, Suryakumar Yadav delivered a scintillating performance to pull Mumbai Indians out of early trouble and steer them to a competitive total against Delhi Capitals. On a pitch that offered some grip for bowlers and under the watchful eyes of a capacity crowd, it was the brilliance of Surya that lit up the evening.

After a slow start and frequent blows that saw MI lose their top-order, it was the composed yet aggressive Suryakumar who anchored the innings. Walking in with the scoreboard reading trouble, the right-hander absorbed pressure before launching a calculated assault on the DC bowlers. His pivotal over came against Dushmantha Chameera, where he smashed two boundaries and two sixes—plundering 21 runs and shifting momentum towards MI.

He soon brought up a well-deserved half-century off 35 deliveries, racing past the milestone with a majestic six over extra cover. But the job wasn't done. Surya stayed on, ensuring MI posted a total worthy of a fight—making use of the final overs even as wickets kept tumbling around him.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma (5) and Will Jacks (21) fell early, failing to capitalize on starts. Ryan Rickelton (25) looked promising but perished to a top-edge sweep. MI were in dire need of a revival, and Suryakumar, alongside Tilak Varma (27), stitched a gritty 55-run partnership to stabilise the innings.

Naman Dhir also chipped in with a blitz, hammering Mukesh Kumar for two fours and two sixes in the final over of his spell—an over that leaked 27 runs and swung the game back in MI’s favour.

Mukesh Kumar had earlier bowled with fire, finishing with figures of 2 for 48. Mustafizur Rahman was DC’s most economical bowler, finishing with 1 for 30 in his four overs, while Kuldeep Yadav delivered a tidy spell of 1 for 22.

The pitch, baked under the Mumbai sun and slightly two-paced, saw seamers using off-pace deliveries to great effect. The spinners found some assistance too, but the class of Surya was a cut above.

"The wicket had patches of moisture, and any total around 180 could be tricky to chase,” observed Matthew Hayden during the pitch report. The square boundaries were short (62m and 63m), but the batters still had to earn their runs.

Hardik Pandya’s poor form continued as he departed cheaply, edging one to backward point. MI’s skipper acknowledged at the toss that his side was yet to play a “complete game,” and this batting display, powered by Surya's brilliance, may be as close as they’ve come in this campaign.

Delhi, meanwhile, were dealt an early blow with the absence of Axar Patel—“Axar is two players in one,” said stand-in captain Faf du Plessis, citing illness as the reason for Axar's exclusion. Faf won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to exploit early conditions and their superior chasing record.

As MI closed their innings just shy of 180, they’ll back their potent pace attack of Bumrah, Boult, and Chahar to make early inroads. With dew expected to play a role later in the evening, the chase will test both the character and composure of Delhi's inconsistent batting unit.

In a must-win encounter for both sides, it’s now over to the bowlers—and perhaps, the dew gods.