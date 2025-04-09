Gujarat Titans Cruise to 58-Run Victory Over Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintained their winning momentum in IPL 2025, defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Opting to bat first, GT posted a formidable total of 217/6 in their 20 overs, driven by a superb 82-run knock from Sai Sudharsan off 53 balls. Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan made valuable contributions, each scoring 36 runs.

Advertisment

Despite Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande claiming two wickets each, both bowlers conceded over 50 runs in their spells. Jofra Archer, however, impressed with figures of 1 for 30 from his four overs.

In their chase, Rajasthan Royals struggled early but Sanju Samson kept them in the hunt with a 41-run innings off 28 balls. Shimron Hetmyer added a resilient 52 off 32 balls towards the end, but lacked support from the other end.

This victory marked GT's fourth consecutive win, while RR's two-match winning streak was halted by the defeat.