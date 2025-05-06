IPL 2025: Will Jacks Fires, Then Falls as GT Peg MI Back to 155/8

A masterclass in captaincy from Shubman Gill and a clinical bowling effort saw Gujarat Titans (GT) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to a modest 155/8 in their IPL clash on Tuesday. Despite a fiery 53 off 35 balls from Will Jacks, MI’s innings unravelled under relentless pressure from GT’s disciplined attack and sharp fielding setups.

Gill’s leadership was the standout story of the first innings. Every bowling change clicked, and his field placements stifled MI’s big hitters. Rashid Khan led the charge with a magical spell of 1/21, weaving his variations around the batters while displaying some football-style flair between overs.

Despite Jacks' quickfire fifty — his first of the season — and a power-packed cameo from Corbin Bosch (27 off 22), MI’s middle and lower order imploded. What began as a promising platform quickly turned into a collapse, triggered by a flurry of wickets through clever bowling and fielding brilliance.

The Collapse Begins

The first big blow came early as Siraj removed Ryan Rickelton for just 2. Rohit Sharma (7) fell shortly after, failing to get under a hard length delivery from Arshad Khan. Suryakumar Yadav (35 off 24) kept the innings alive momentarily, even sneaking past Virat Kohli in the Orange Cap tally. But Gill’s sharp catch at long-off ended his resistance, as Sai Kishore extracted a key breakthrough.

Hardik Pandya’s struggle continued as he threw away his wicket against spin — top-edging a wild swipe to Gill. From there, MI's innings spiraled. Tilak Varma was undone by Gerald Coetzee’s sharp bounce, and Naman Dhir played a sluggish knock before gifting his wicket to Prasidh Krishna.

Buttler Channels Dhoni with Lightning Run-Out

A highlight of the innings came when Jos Buttler pulled off a sensational run-out reminiscent of MS Dhoni. Corbin Bosch, looking dangerous, was caught short despite full-speed sprinting, as Buttler received a laser throw from the deep and coolly flicked the ball onto the stumps in one motion.

Missed Chances & Missed Reviews

GT weren't flawless — dropping four catches and burning two reviews in Rashid's overs — but their recovery was swift. One bizarre review came after Gill appeared unconvinced, but went with the appeal upon nudges from Buttler and Rashid. Ball-tracking later showed the delivery missing leg stump.

MI, on the other hand, couldn’t capitalize on those reprieves. Sudharsan's clean catch to remove Jacks at the boundary shut the door on any hopes of a late surge.

Injuries & Impact Subs

GT may have a concern, though — Sai Kishore limped off after saving two crucial runs, and might not return to field. With Impact Player options available, Gujarat could be forced to reshuffle. Arshad Khan, brought in for Washington Sundar, impressed with early control and a key wicket.

Final Word

At a venue notorious for big scores, MI’s 155 feels undercooked. The Titans will back themselves to chase this down with a batting lineup packed with power and composure. Gill’s tactical genius and Rashid’s artistry have set the stage — now it’s up to the batters to finish the job.