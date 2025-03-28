Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Dates, and Timings

The excitement for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is soaring, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to take the field with a dynamic squad and high hopes. As they gear up for another thrilling season, fans can look forward to action-packed matches featuring some of the best cricketers in the world. With home games at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium and intense away clashes, LSG aims to put up a strong fight for the coveted IPL trophy.
LSG IPL 2025 Squad Overview
LSG enters the tournament with a balanced squad featuring experienced campaigners and emerging talents. The team is captained by KL Rahul and coached by Justin Langer, who will strategize to lead the franchise to new heights. With a mix of strong batsmen, skilled all-rounders, and pacey bowlers, LSG is ready to battle it out against top IPL franchises.
Complete LSG Squad for IPL 2025
Wicket Keepers/Batsmen: Rishabh Pant, Aryan Juyal, Nicholas Pooran
Batsmen: David Miller, Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke
All-Rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur
Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
LSG IPL 2025 Match Schedule
The IPL 2025 season will see Lucknow Super Giants facing fierce competition as they take on formidable teams in both home and away encounters. Here is the full match schedule for LSG:
|Match
|Date & Day
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Opponent
|4
|Mar 24, Mon
|7:30 PM
|Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|Mar 27, Thu
|7:30 PM
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|Apr 1, Tue
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Punjab Kings
|16
|Apr 4, Fri
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Mumbai Indians
|19
|Apr 6, Sun
|3:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|26
|Apr 12, Sat
|3:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Gujarat Titans
|30
|Apr 14, Mon
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Chennai Super Kings
|36
|Apr 19, Sat
|7:30 PM
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|Rajasthan Royals
|40
|Apr 22, Tue
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Delhi Capitals
|45
|Apr 27, Sun
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Mumbai Indians
|54
|May 4, Sun
|7:30 PM
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|Punjab Kings
|59
|May 9, Fri
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|65
|May 14, Wed
|7:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Gujarat Titans
|70
|May 18, Sun
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
Matches to Watch Out For LSG
LSG's schedule includes several high-stakes matches, including thrilling encounters against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals. Fans will also look forward to intense battles against Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which could be crucial for playoff qualifications.
Lucknow Super Giants are gearing up for an electrifying IPL 2025 season, with a powerful squad and determined leadership. As they take on the best teams in the league, every match will be a test of skill, strategy, and resilience. Fans can expect non-stop entertainment and memorable performances as LSG aims to make a deep run in the tournament. Stay tuned for all the live-action, match updates, and exciting moments in IPL 2025!
