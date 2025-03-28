Subscribe

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Dates, and Timings

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set for an action-packed IPL 2025 season with thrilling matches against top teams. LSG will play their home games at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Abhilasha Pathak
The excitement for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is soaring, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to take the field with a dynamic squad and high hopes. As they gear up for another thrilling season, fans can look forward to action-packed matches featuring some of the best cricketers in the world. With home games at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium and intense away clashes, LSG aims to put up a strong fight for the coveted IPL trophy.

LSG IPL 2025 Squad Overview

LSG enters the tournament with a balanced squad featuring experienced campaigners and emerging talents. The team is captained by KL Rahul and coached by Justin Langer, who will strategize to lead the franchise to new heights. With a mix of strong batsmen, skilled all-rounders, and pacey bowlers, LSG is ready to battle it out against top IPL franchises.

Complete LSG Squad for IPL 2025

  • Wicket Keepers/Batsmen: Rishabh Pant, Aryan Juyal, Nicholas Pooran

  • Batsmen: David Miller, Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke

  • All-Rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur

  • Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG IPL 2025 Match Schedule

The IPL 2025 season will see Lucknow Super Giants facing fierce competition as they take on formidable teams in both home and away encounters. Here is the full match schedule for LSG:

Match Date & Day Time (IST) Venue Opponent
4 Mar 24, Mon 7:30 PM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Delhi Capitals
7 Mar 27, Thu 7:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad
13 Apr 1, Tue 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Punjab Kings
16 Apr 4, Fri 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Mumbai Indians
19 Apr 6, Sun 3:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders
26 Apr 12, Sat 3:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Gujarat Titans
30 Apr 14, Mon 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Chennai Super Kings
36 Apr 19, Sat 7:30 PM Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Rajasthan Royals
40 Apr 22, Tue 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Delhi Capitals
45 Apr 27, Sun 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians
54 May 4, Sun 7:30 PM HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala Punjab Kings
59 May 9, Fri 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Royal Challengers Bengaluru
65 May 14, Wed 7:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans
70 May 18, Sun 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Sunrisers Hyderabad

 Matches to Watch Out For LSG

LSG's schedule includes several high-stakes matches, including thrilling encounters against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals. Fans will also look forward to intense battles against Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which could be crucial for playoff qualifications.

Lucknow Super Giants are gearing up for an electrifying IPL 2025 season, with a powerful squad and determined leadership. As they take on the best teams in the league, every match will be a test of skill, strategy, and resilience. Fans can expect non-stop entertainment and memorable performances as LSG aims to make a deep run in the tournament. Stay tuned for all the live-action, match updates, and exciting moments in IPL 2025!

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2025 Schedule
