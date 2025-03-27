Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Timings, Venues, and Squad

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to begin their journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with high expectations. As one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, KKR enters this season as the defending champions, having previously secured the title in 2012, 2014, and 2024. With a well-balanced squad and a strong leadership group, KKR aims to continue its dominance in the tournament.

KKR IPL 2025 Schedule and Fixtures

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the full IPL 2025 schedule, featuring 74 matches across 13 venues. KKR will play a total of 14 league-stage matches, including home and away games. Their campaign kicks off on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Below is the complete list of KKR's fixtures for the season:

Match No. Date & Day Time (IST) Venue Match 1 March 22 (Sat) 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata KKR vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 March 26 (Wed) 7:30 PM ACA Stadium, Guwahati KKR vs Rajasthan Royals 12 March 31 (Mon) 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai KKR vs Mumbai Indians 15 April 3 (Thu) 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata KKR vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 19 April 6 (Sun) 3:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata KKR vs Lucknow Super Giants 25 April 11 (Fri) 7:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai KKR vs Chennai Super Kings 31 April 15 (Tue) 7:30 PM New PCA Stadium, Chandigarh KKR vs Punjab Kings 39 April 21 (Mon) 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata KKR vs Gujarat Titans 44 April 26 (Sat) 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata KKR vs Punjab Kings 48 April 29 (Tue) 7:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi KKR vs Delhi Capitals 53 May 4 (Sun) 3:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata KKR vs Rajasthan Royals 57 May 7 (Wed) 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata KKR vs Chennai Super Kings 60 May 10 (Sat) 7:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad KKR vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 68 May 17 (Sat) 7:30 PM M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru KKR vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

KKR Squad for IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders boast a formidable squad with a mix of experienced players and young talents. Led by Ajinkya Rahane and coached by Chandrakant Pandit, the team is expected to put up a strong fight for the title. Here’s the full squad for IPL 2025:

Batsmen

Ajinkya Rahane

Rinku Singh

Manish Pandey

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Rovman Powell

Wicketkeepers

Quinton de Kock

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Luvnith Sisodia

All-rounders

Venkatesh Iyer

Anukul Roy

Moeen Ali

Ramandeep Singh

Andre Russell

Bowlers

Anrich Nortje

Vaibhav Arora

Mayank Markande

Spencer Johnson

Harshit Rana

Sunil Narine

Varun Chakaravarthy

Chetan Sakariya

Umran Malik

KKR’s Journey in IPL 2025

With a mix of experienced international stars and emerging Indian talents, KKR will look to build on their success from the previous season. Their home ground, Eden Gardens, remains one of the most electrifying venues in the IPL, with the passionate "Knight Riders Army" backing them throughout the season.

As the tournament unfolds, KKR fans can look forward to high-octane clashes, particularly against arch-rivals like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With strategic team selection and strong performances, KKR aims to add another IPL title to its legacy.

Kolkata Knight Riders are set for an exciting IPL 2025 campaign, with a strong squad and a well-structured schedule. Fans can expect thrilling matches, nail-biting finishes, and top-quality cricket from the defending champions. Stay tuned as KKR embarks on their journey to clinch their fourth IPL title!

