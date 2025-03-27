Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Timings, Venues, and Squad

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to begin their journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with high expectations. As one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, KKR enters this season as the defending champions, having previously secured the title in 2012, 2014, and 2024. With a well-balanced squad and a strong leadership group, KKR aims to continue its dominance in the tournament.
KKR IPL 2025 Schedule and Fixtures
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the full IPL 2025 schedule, featuring 74 matches across 13 venues. KKR will play a total of 14 league-stage matches, including home and away games. Their campaign kicks off on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Below is the complete list of KKR's fixtures for the season:
|Match No.
|Date & Day
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Match
|1
|March 22 (Sat)
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|KKR vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|March 26 (Wed)
|7:30 PM
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|KKR vs Rajasthan Royals
|12
|March 31 (Mon)
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|KKR vs Mumbai Indians
|15
|April 3 (Thu)
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|KKR vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|19
|April 6 (Sun)
|3:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|KKR vs Lucknow Super Giants
|25
|April 11 (Fri)
|7:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|KKR vs Chennai Super Kings
|31
|April 15 (Tue)
|7:30 PM
|New PCA Stadium, Chandigarh
|KKR vs Punjab Kings
|39
|April 21 (Mon)
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|KKR vs Gujarat Titans
|44
|April 26 (Sat)
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|KKR vs Punjab Kings
|48
|April 29 (Tue)
|7:30 PM
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|KKR vs Delhi Capitals
|53
|May 4 (Sun)
|3:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|KKR vs Rajasthan Royals
|57
|May 7 (Wed)
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|KKR vs Chennai Super Kings
|60
|May 10 (Sat)
|7:30 PM
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|KKR vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|68
|May 17 (Sat)
|7:30 PM
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|KKR vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
KKR Squad for IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders boast a formidable squad with a mix of experienced players and young talents. Led by Ajinkya Rahane and coached by Chandrakant Pandit, the team is expected to put up a strong fight for the title. Here’s the full squad for IPL 2025:
Batsmen
-
Ajinkya Rahane
-
Rinku Singh
-
Manish Pandey
-
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
-
Rovman Powell
Wicketkeepers
-
Quinton de Kock
-
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
-
Luvnith Sisodia
All-rounders
-
Venkatesh Iyer
-
Anukul Roy
-
Moeen Ali
-
Ramandeep Singh
-
Andre Russell
Bowlers
-
Anrich Nortje
-
Vaibhav Arora
-
Mayank Markande
-
Spencer Johnson
-
Harshit Rana
-
Sunil Narine
-
Varun Chakaravarthy
-
Chetan Sakariya
-
Umran Malik
KKR’s Journey in IPL 2025
With a mix of experienced international stars and emerging Indian talents, KKR will look to build on their success from the previous season. Their home ground, Eden Gardens, remains one of the most electrifying venues in the IPL, with the passionate "Knight Riders Army" backing them throughout the season.
As the tournament unfolds, KKR fans can look forward to high-octane clashes, particularly against arch-rivals like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With strategic team selection and strong performances, KKR aims to add another IPL title to its legacy.
Kolkata Knight Riders are set for an exciting IPL 2025 campaign, with a strong squad and a well-structured schedule. Fans can expect thrilling matches, nail-biting finishes, and top-quality cricket from the defending champions. Stay tuned as KKR embarks on their journey to clinch their fourth IPL title!
