No Victory Parade for RCB After IPL 2025 Triumph; Felicitation Ceremony Only

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their 18-year wait to lift the coveted IPL trophy by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs in a thrilling IPL 2025 final. However, fans won’t get the usual victory parade through the city. Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a clear advisory: there will be no victory parade for the champions, only a felicitation function at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bengaluru Traffic Police Advisory Ahead of RCB Celebration

The Bengaluru Traffic Police took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to urge citizens to avoid the roads surrounding the Chinnaswamy Stadium and the Vidhan Soudha area between 3 PM and 8 PM on Wednesday. The official felicitation event is scheduled from 5 PM to 6 PM at the stadium, prompting the advisory for smooth traffic management.

Updated RCB Celebration Schedule

4 PM to 5 PM: RCB players to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhan Soudha

5 PM to 6 PM: Felicitation ceremony at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Initial reports had suggested a grand bus parade from Vidhan Soudha to the stadium after the team’s meeting with the Chief Minister. However, the plan was revised with no parade announced, putting the spotlight solely on the felicitation event.

IPL 2025 Final Recap: RCB vs Punjab Kings

The IPL 2025 final was a nail-biter as Punjab Kings fell short by just 6 runs while chasing a target of 191. Shashank Singh starred for PBKS, remaining unbeaten with a blistering 61 off just 30 balls, but it wasn’t enough to seal the win. RCB set a competitive total of 190/9 batting first, thanks to Virat Kohli’s top score of 43 runs and valuable contributions from Jitesh Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, and Liam Livingstone.

The bowling efforts were spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh, who took three wickets in the final over, and Kyle Jamieson, who claimed three wickets for 48 runs. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both teams fielded unchanged squads, with Tim David missing out for RCB due to injury.

