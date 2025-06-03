RCB Clinch Maiden Tata IPL Title with Thrilling Win Over Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made history at the Narendra Modi Stadium by winning their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs in a nail-biting TATA IPL 2025 Final.

After years of heartbreak and near misses, RCB finally lifted the coveted trophy in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd, marking a new chapter in the franchise’s legacy.

RCB Sets Challenging 190-Run Target

Opting to bat first, RCB posted a competitive total of 190/9. Veteran batter Virat Kohli led the charge with 43 off 35 balls, while Liam Livingstone added a quickfire 25 off 15. The innings ended on a high thanks to a late cameo from Jitesh Sharma, who scored 24 off just 10 deliveries.

Punjab Kings’ bowling unit kept striking at regular intervals, with Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) being the pick of the bowlers. However, RCB's batting depth ensured a strong finish.

Punjab Kings Fall Short Despite Shashank Singh’s Heroics

In reply, Punjab Kings began positively with Josh Inglis (39 off 23) and Prabhsimran Singh (26 off 22) maintaining a healthy run rate during the powerplay. The match shifted dramatically during the middle overs thanks to a game-changing spell from Krunal Pandya, who delivered figures of 4-0-17-2, tightening the screws on PBKS.

Shashank Singh fought valiantly with an unbeaten 61 off 30 balls, keeping the chase alive until the final over. However, tight death bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) and Yash Dayal (1/18) sealed the win for RCB, as PBKS were restricted to 184/7.

Rajat Patidar Leads RCB to Glory

Under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased remarkable consistency throughout IPL 2025, including a record eight away victories. The team’s collective effort and calm execution under pressure finally delivered RCB their first IPL title, ending a long wait for their fans.

