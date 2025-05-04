PBKS Crush LSG by 37 Runs to Soar to Second Spot in IPL 2025

In Match 54 of the TATA IPL 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a commanding 37-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the HPCA Stadium, boosting their playoff hopes by moving to second on the points table.

Opting to bat first after being put in, PBKS posted an imposing total of 236 for 5 in their 20 overs. Prabhsimran Singh starred with a blistering 91 off 48 balls, smashing six fours and seven sixes.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer added a quickfire 45, while Josh Inglis and Shashank Singh chipped in with useful contributions. Among LSG's bowlers, Digvesh Singh Rathi was the most effective, picking up two wickets.

In reply, LSG’s innings was derailed early by Arshdeep Singh, who ripped through the top order by dismissing Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran. Ayush Badoni kept LSG’s hopes alive with a fighting 74 off 40 balls, supported by Abdul Samad’s 45. However, the target proved too steep, and LSG were restricted to 199 for 7. Azmatullah Omarzai and Yuzvendra Chahal also made their mark with key breakthroughs.

The loss leaves LSG under pressure as the race for playoff spots intensifies, while PBKS take a crucial step closer to qualification.

