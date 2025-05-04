Riyan Parag’s Blazing 95 Falls Just Short as KKR Win by 1 Run

The Eden Gardens witnessed one of the most dramatic finishes of the IPL 2025 season as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their playoff hopes alive with a heart-stopping one-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. In a match that swung like a pendulum till the final ball, it was KKR who held their nerve to walk away victors, leaving RR with yet another heartbreaking defeat.

Advertisment

Chasing a daunting target of 207, Rajasthan Royals came painfully close but could only muster 205/8 in 20 overs, falling short by just one run. The match came down to a nail-biting final delivery where Rinku Singh’s brilliance in the field sealed the win for KKR, running out Jofra Archer as he tried to steal a second run.

Drama Till the Last Ball

With 3 runs needed off the final delivery, Vaibhav Arora kept his composure under immense pressure, delivering a sharp yorker that was driven to long-off. Rinku Singh sprinted, scooped the ball cleanly, and fired a flat throw back to Arora, who shattered the stumps with Archer well short of his crease.

Just a ball earlier, Shubham Dubey had sent the stadium into frenzy, smashing a six to bring the equation down to 3 off 1. But the fairytale ending wasn’t to be for the Royals.

Russell’s Roar and Kolkata’s Charge

Earlier, Andre Russell was in beast mode, hammering a blistering half-century that propelled KKR to a formidable 206. He was later named Player of the Match and said, "These are like four finals for us. I'm happy I could put on a show today." He finished the innings with explosive hitting alongside Rinku Singh, who also chipped in with crucial late boundaries.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Angkrish Raghuvanshi gave KKR a quick start, while Russell’s power-hitting took them past 200. Despite disciplined spells from Wanindu Hasaranga and Akash Madhwal, the Royals leaked heavily at the death.

Parag’s Stunning Assault Not Enough

RR’s chase was powered by a sensational knock from captain Riyan Parag, who smashed 95 off just 45 balls, including a jaw-dropping over where he launched Moeen Ali for five sixes. But his dismissal at a critical juncture tilted the match back in KKR’s favour.

Parag, visibly dejected post-match, admitted, "I got out at the wrong time. The 16th and 17th overs cost us the game. We weren't clinical and paid the price."

Despite a solid partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Parag, a mid-innings collapse saw RR stumble from 66/2 to 71/5. Yet the Royals clawed back, thanks to the resilience of Shimron Hetmyer, Dubey, and Archer, who nearly pulled off the impossible.

Captain’s Corner

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane praised his side’s grit, saying, "Winning by a run gives us massive confidence. The fielding made the difference – saving 10-12 runs was key."

On the other side, Parag’s leadership was commendable, but strategic missteps – especially in powerplay execution and the death overs – left the Royals ruing what could have been.

KKR’s Bowling Highlights

The hosts began brilliantly with Vaibhav Arora and Moeen Ali striking early. Varun Chakaravarthy then ripped through the middle order with a double strike, while Harshit Rana’s return spell proved decisive, dismissing both set batters. Sunil Narine’s miserly spell also kept the run flow in check.

Yet, it all came down to the final six balls – a rollercoaster over where 21 runs were needed. Dubey smashed a six and a four, narrowing it down to 3 off 1. But in the end, it was Rinku Singh’s fielding heroics and Arora’s calmness that took KKR over the line.

Also Read: IPL 2025: KKR Fight for Playoffs as Royals Chase Pride at Eden Gardens