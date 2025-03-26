Quinton de Kock's Heroics Lead KKR to Dominant Victory Over Rajasthan Royals

Quinton de Kock put on a sensational display of power-hitting to guide Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to an emphatic 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL match at Guwahati.

Chasing a modest target of 152, de Kock single-handedly steered KKR’s innings, remaining unbeaten on 97 off just 61 balls. His innings, laced with 8 fours and 6 sixes, showcased his dominance as he took on bowlers like Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, and Wanindu Hasaranga with ease.

Despite losing Moeen Ali for 5 and Ajinkya Rahane for 18, KKR never looked in trouble. Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi provided steady support with an unbeaten 22, but the night belonged to de Kock, who opened the innings and carried his bat, ensuring KKR’s first win of the season in just 17.3 overs.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals struggled to build a competitive total, managing only 151/9—the lowest first-innings score of this IPL season. Despite a strong start in the powerplay, RR suffered a dramatic collapse, slumping from 67/1 to 82/5. Moeen Ali (2/23) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17) choked the middle order, while Riyan Parag (25) and Dhruv Jurel (33) were the only bright spots.

Spencer Johnson proved expensive, but Arora and Harshit Rana picked up two wickets each. Jofra Archer had a forgettable outing, conceding 33 runs in just 2.3 overs, while Hasaranga struggled with the ball. Rajasthan’s sloppy fielding further compounded their woes.

KKR’s dominant chase marked a strong statement, securing crucial points early in the tournament.

