IPL 2025: KKR Spinners Stifle RR, Restrict Them to 151/9 in Guwahati

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) delivered a disciplined bowling performance, with Varun Chakaravarthy, Moeen Ali, and Vaibhav Arora expertly utilizing the sluggish conditions at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium to restrict Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 151 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chakaravarthy, Ali, and Arora each claimed two wickets, consistently applying pressure on the RR batters and preventing them from gaining momentum. Dhruv Jurel emerged as Rajasthan’s top scorer, crafting a steady 33-run knock off 28 deliveries in an innings marred by frequent setbacks.

A moment of light-hearted drama unfolded when Jurel’s powerful drive inadvertently struck Shimron Hetmyer at the non-striker’s end. The West Indies batter instinctively jumped to avoid the ball but lost his balance and fell to the ground. Fortunately, he remained unhurt, and the scene ended in laughter, with Hetmyer flashing a grin while still lying on the turf.

Earlier, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that proved effective as his bowlers capitalized on the pitch conditions.

Reflecting on the conditions, Chakaravarthy remarked at the innings break, “Today was a good wicket for me. It wasn’t turning square, but it was holding a bit, allowing me to stick to my lengths.” He also lauded Moeen Ali’s quick adaptation, stating, “It was on short notice that we got to know Sunny (Narine) was unwell, but Moeen turned up and delivered for the team.”