Rain Plays Spoilsport as Punjab Kings' Blazing Start Goes in Vain Against KKR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) unleashed their batting prowess with a dominant 201/4, fueled by a sensational opening partnership against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025.

Priyansh Arya (69 off 35) and Prabhsimran Singh (83 off 49) laid a fearless foundation, blending aggression with elegant timing to tear apart the KKR bowling attack.

Arya’s crisp strokeplay and Prabhsimran’s six-hitting spree kept the run-rate soaring above 10 an over for most of the innings.

Despite a brief slowdown after the openers' dismissal, Shreyas Iyer (25* off 16) and Josh Inglis (11* off 6) ensured a strong finish, pushing PBKS past the 200-run mark. For KKR, Vaibhav Arora (2/34) emerged as the most effective bowler, though the overall attack struggled to maintain control under pressure.

In reply, KKR cautiously began their chase, reaching 7/0 after the first over with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine at the crease. However, steady rain accompanied by strong winds halted proceedings, and despite hopes of a resumption, the match was eventually called off.

