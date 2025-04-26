Advertisment
Subscribe

0

IPL 2025 Top Stories

Rain Plays Spoilsport as Punjab Kings' Blazing Start Goes in Vain Against KKR

Priyansh Arya (69 off 35) and Prabhsimran Singh (83 off 49) laid a fearless foundation, blending aggression with elegant timing to tear apart the KKR bowling attack.

author-image
Pratidin Time
New Update
Rain Plays Spoilsport as Punjab Kings' Blazing Start Goes in Vain Against KKR

Rain Plays Spoilsport as Punjab Kings' Blazing Start Goes in Vain Against KKR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) unleashed their batting prowess with a dominant 201/4, fueled by a sensational opening partnership against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025.

Advertisment

Priyansh Arya (69 off 35) and Prabhsimran Singh (83 off 49) laid a fearless foundation, blending aggression with elegant timing to tear apart the KKR bowling attack. 

Arya’s crisp strokeplay and Prabhsimran’s six-hitting spree kept the run-rate soaring above 10 an over for most of the innings.

Despite a brief slowdown after the openers' dismissal, Shreyas Iyer (25* off 16) and Josh Inglis (11* off 6) ensured a strong finish, pushing PBKS past the 200-run mark. For KKR, Vaibhav Arora (2/34) emerged as the most effective bowler, though the overall attack struggled to maintain control under pressure.

In reply, KKR cautiously began their chase, reaching 7/0 after the first over with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine at the crease. However, steady rain accompanied by strong winds halted proceedings, and despite hopes of a resumption, the match was eventually called off.

Also Read: Desperate KKR Host Confident PBKS in High-Stakes IPL Showdown

IPL 2025 Punjab Kings (PBKS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Advertisment