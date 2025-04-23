IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Cruise to 7-Wicket Win Over SRH, Make It 4 in a Row

In a commanding all-round performance, Mumbai Indians (MI) trounced Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets to register their fourth successive victory in the ongoing IPL 2025. The Hardik Pandya-led side executed a clinical chase of a modest 144-run target with 26 balls to spare, showcasing both intent and dominance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Advertisment

The foundation of MI’s win was laid by a sensational bowling effort, spearheaded by left-arm pacer Trent Boult, whose devastating spell of 4 for 26 dismantled the SRH top order. Boult, with early support from Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah, ensured Hyderabad were on the back foot from the very first over.

SRH Top Order Crumbles Under Pressure

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad endured a nightmare start, crashing to 24 for 4 in the powerplay — the lowest score in the first six overs of IPL 2025 so far. Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Abhishek Sharma fell cheaply as MI’s pace attack ran riot.

Despite the chaos, Heinrich Klaasen mounted a lone resistance. The South African wicketkeeper-batter played a composed and fluent knock of 71 off 44 deliveries, bringing up his half-century in 34 balls. His effort, laced with intelligent stroke play and calculated aggression, was the only bright spot in an otherwise dismal SRH batting effort.

A late 42-run blitz with Abhinav Manohar offered Hyderabad a glimmer of hope, but Klaasen’s dismissal at the hands of Bumrah in the 18th over ensured SRH could only limp to 143/8.

Boult’s Brilliance and MI’s Tactical Precision

Trent Boult’s spell was nothing short of surgical. The Kiwi pacer’s ability to swing the new ball and extract bounce made life miserable for SRH’s batters. Supported by miserly spells from Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner, MI’s bowling attack displayed remarkable discipline and execution.

MI’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout, with SRH managing to cross 100 only in the 17th over. The lack of partnerships and consistent breakthroughs kept the home side on a leash.

Rohit and Suryakumar Seal the Chase

Mumbai’s reply was a masterclass in controlled aggression. Opener Rohit Sharma, back in form after a lean patch, anchored the chase with a sublime 70 off 46 balls — his second consecutive half-century of the season. Rohit’s innings was marked by elegance and authority, punctuated with crisp boundaries and a towering six off Pat Cummins.

Will Jacks provided a brisk 22, while Suryakumar Yadav finished things off in style, hitting the winning runs in the 16th over. Mumbai reached 145/3 in just 15.4 overs, turning what could have been a tricky chase into a walk in the park.

A Statement Victory for MI

This victory marks a remarkable turnaround for Mumbai Indians, who had a faltering start to the season. With four wins on the trot, the Pandya-led unit has sent a strong message to their competitors: MI is back in business and looking sharper than ever.

For SRH, the road ahead seems uncertain. The over-reliance on Klaasen and the fragility of their top order continue to be major concerns as the tournament progresses.