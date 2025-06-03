RCB vs PBKS: A Blockbuster IPL 2025 Final Awaits Tonight

After more than two months of exhilarating cricketing action, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to culminate in a thrilling grand finale as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

Advertisment

This much-anticipated clash marks a rematch of Qualifier 1, where RCB clinically dismantled PBKS to storm into the final. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led Kings bounced back in style, taking the longer route to the summit after a remarkable win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2.

RCB’s Road to the Final: Confident and Commanding

Rajat Patidar’s RCB finished second on the league table, boasting nine wins from 14 matches. In Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur, RCB blew away PBKS, bundling them out for a paltry 101 before racing to victory with 10 overs to spare — a performance that underlined their clinical dominance.

With a balanced XI and seasoned campaigners like Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Josh Hazlewood, RCB will enter the final with high confidence. This is their fourth appearance in an IPL final, and the side will be desperate to end their title drought.

PBKS’s Historic Run: Redemption and Resilience

For PBKS, the path has been less straightforward but perhaps more inspiring. After a disappointing Qualifier 1, they held their nerve against five-time champions MI in a high-octane Qualifier 2. Chasing a daunting target of 204, skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a scintillating unbeaten 87 off 41 balls, scripting a five-wicket win in 19 overs — the first successful 200-plus chase against MI in IPL history.

This will be PBKS’s first appearance in an IPL final since 2014, and the franchise will be eager to seize the moment and lift their maiden trophy.

Pitch and Conditions: Run-Fest Likely in Ahmedabad

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to favour batters, with an average first innings score of 208 in the last 10 matches. Pacers have accounted for 69% of the wickets at this venue, suggesting that fast bowlers could have a significant impact. Six of the last eight matches here have been won by teams batting first, but with dew expected in the latter half, the toss-winning captain might opt to bowl.

Head-to-Head: All Square in Rivalry

RCB and PBKS have met 36 times in IPL history, with both sides securing 18 wins apiece — a testament to their evenly contested rivalry. While RCB have won four of their last five encounters against PBKS, the latter’s resurgence this season adds another layer of intrigue to the final.

Key Players to Watch

Virat Kohli (RCB) – After a rare failure in Qualifier 1, Kohli will be hungry to rise to the occasion. With 614 runs from 14 matches at an average of 55.81 and a strike rate of 146.53, he remains RCB’s batting mainstay and is widely tipped as the probable best batter of the final.

Kyle Jamieson (PBKS) – The tall Kiwi quick has impressed with his bounce and control. Returning as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, Jamieson delivered a tidy 1/30 against MI in Qualifier 2. With Ahmedabad’s bounce-friendly pitch, he could be pivotal with the new ball.

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Impact Player: Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh

Bench Strengths

RCB’s bench boasts names like Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, and Lungi Ngidi, giving them flexibility in both departments. PBKS, meanwhile, have the luxury of backups such as Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, and Harpreet Brar — all capable of turning the game on their day.

As the sun sets over Ahmedabad on Tuesday, millions will tune in to witness whether RCB finally break their jinx or if PBKS script a historic first. One thing is certain — fireworks are guaranteed.