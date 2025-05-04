IPL 2025: KKR Fight for Playoffs as Royals Chase Pride at Eden Gardens

As the IPL 2025 caravan rolls into its business end, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to keep their playoff dreams flickering when they lock horns with a deflated Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4. Match No. 53 promises high-octane action, with the hosts desperate for two crucial points and the visitors playing for pride and redemption.

KKR’s Playoff Equation

With just four wins from 10 matches—alongside five defeats and one no result—Ajinkya Rahane's men sit precariously at seventh on the points table. Their recent 14-run triumph over Delhi Capitals has injected momentum at a critical juncture. But in a season that’s seen dramatic swings, there’s no margin for error now. A win will push KKR to 11 points and keep them alive in the playoff hunt.

Royals in Ruins

For Rajasthan Royals, the 2025 season has turned into a campaign to forget. Their brutal 100-run loss to Mumbai Indians earlier this week slammed the door shut on any remaining playoff hopes. Sitting ninth with just three wins from 11 matches, RR are out of the race mathematically—but not out of fight. Without the weight of expectations, Riyan Parag’s men could pose a dangerous challenge, especially at a venue known for its run feasts.

Eden Gardens: A Batting Paradise with a Twist

The pitch at Eden Gardens has favoured the batters this season, with the average first-innings score hovering around 203 in five games. However, three out of the four completed matches have been won by teams batting first, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the toss. With dry conditions and shorter boundaries, expect another high-scoring thriller—but don’t discount the pacers later in the evening as the ball starts to grip and reverse.

Head-to-Head: Neck-and-Neck

The rivalry has been tight over the years. In 30 clashes, KKR edge ahead with 15 wins to RR’s 14, including two Super Over triumphs. The most recent face-off in Guwahati saw the Knights chase down a 152-run target with ease, courtesy of a commanding eight-wicket victory.

Players to Watch

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Despite RR’s downward spiral, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a beacon of consistency. With 439 runs from 11 games at a healthy strike rate of 154.04, he remains their brightest spark at the top.

Sunil Narine (KKR)

The wily veteran has reinvented himself yet again. While not the highest wicket-taker, Narine’s economy of 7.70 and ability to choke runs in the middle overs make him KKR’s trump card, especially on a flat Eden pitch.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Bench: Q de Kock, L Sisodia, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Umran Malik

Rajasthan Royals

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Maheesh Theekshana

Impact Player: Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bench: Kunal Singh Rathore, Sanju Samson (injured), Yudhvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma (injured), Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

Injury Report

Rajasthan will be without key players Sanju Samson and Sandeep Sharma due to injuries. On the other hand, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been declared fit despite earlier concerns.

What’s at Stake?

For KKR, this is a do-or-die encounter. Lose, and they all but kiss the playoffs goodbye. Win, and they live to fight another day. For RR, it’s about salvaging pride, showing heart, and possibly playing spoilsport to Kolkata’s ambitions.

As the Eden Gardens prepares for yet another carnival, Sunday afternoon promises a riveting clash with playoffs in sight for one and reputations at stake for the other.

Catch all the action live at 3:30 PM IST on May 4.