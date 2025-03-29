Riyan Parag’s Captaincy Impresses, Says Rahul Dravid

Guwahati is set for another thrilling IPL showdown as Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by Ruturaj Gaikwad , arrives in the city to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR). This will be RR’s third match of the season and their second consecutive game at the Barsapara Stadium. After suffering back-to-back defeats—first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad and then against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Guwahati—RR is desperate to turn things around.

RR Determined to Bounce Back

Ahead of the crucial encounter, RR head coach Rahul Dravid addressed the media, expressing confidence in the team's ability to recover from their poor start.

"Our start was weak, but we will come back strong and qualify," Dravid asserted, indicating that the team remains focused on their long-term goals.

Riyan Parag’s Leadership Impresses Dravid

A key highlight of Dravid’s media interaction was his praise for RR’s young captain Riyan Parag.

"Riyan's captaincy has been excellent. Wins and losses are part of the game."

Dravid also backed the decision to promote Parag to number three in the batting order, emphasizing that giving him more time at the crease would be beneficial for the team.

"If Riyan gets to face more balls, it will be advantageous for us. Moving him up the order is a positive decision," he added.

Spotlight on Young Talent

Despite the losses, Dravid remains optimistic about the squad, particularly the emerging talents within the team. He spoke about Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest player in IPL history, confirming that the franchise is carefully nurturing his skills.

"He is being trained well, and he will be given opportunities at the right time," Dravid stated.

With CSK's arrival in Guwahati, excitement is at its peak for the high-stakes encounter. RR will be eager to break their losing streak and make the most of their home advantage, while CSK looks to extend their winning momentum, with MS Dhoni adding to the buzz.

