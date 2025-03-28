IPL 2025: RCB Breaches CSK Fortress, Ends 17-Year Chepauk Jinx

In a commanding performance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) outclassed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs, securing their second consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With this emphatic victory, RCB not only solidified their position at the top of the points table but also gave their net run rate a significant boost.

After being put in to bat, RCB posted a formidable 196/7, courtesy of a fluent half-century from Rajat Patidar (51 off 32), complemented by aggressive cameos from Philip Salt (32 off 16) and Devdutt Padikkal (27 off 14). Despite Virat Kohli’s uncharacteristically slow innings of 31 off 30 deliveries, the visitors found their finishing flourish through Tim David, who smashed an unbeaten 22 off just eight balls, including three consecutive sixes in the final over off Sam Curran.

Chennai’s bowling unit had its moments, with Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad standing out with figures of 3/36. Matheesha Pathirana also contributed with two wickets, but their efforts were insufficient to curtail RCB’s aggressive batting.

CSK Falter in Chase, RCB Bowlers Dominate

Chasing 197, Chennai never gained momentum as RCB’s disciplined bowling attack applied relentless pressure from the outset. The hosts lost early wickets, with Josh Hazlewood dismissing both Rahul Tripathi and CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad within the first two overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar then struck a crucial blow, removing Deepak Hooda after a successful DRS call initiated by Virat Kohli.

CSK’s middle order struggled against RCB’s spin and pace combination. Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindra attempted to rebuild but failed to accelerate. Yash Dayal further dented CSK’s hopes with twin strikes, including the prized scalp of Ravindra. Suyash Sharma’s disciplined spell added to CSK’s woes, as the required run rate climbed beyond 20.

MS Dhoni’s arrival at the crease was met with deafening cheers, but by then, the game had already slipped away. Despite his valiant effort, including a trademark scoop shot for four, CSK’s fate was all but sealed. Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal for 25 off 19 to Hazlewood further confirmed RCB’s supremacy. Liam Livingstone capped off the clinical bowling display by dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin, ensuring that CSK fell well short of the target.

A Statement Win for RCB

With this comprehensive win, Rajat Patidar’s RCB broke their long-standing jinx at Chepauk, registering their first victory at the venue since 2008. More importantly, the triumph reinforced their credentials as serious contenders for the IPL 2025 title.

As CSK looks to regroup after this crushing defeat, RCB will take immense confidence from their all-round display. Their batting firepower, combined with a disciplined bowling attack, has set the tone for a potentially dominant campaign ahead.