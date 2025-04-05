Royals Reign Supreme! Jaiswal, Archer Star in 50-Run Win Over Punjab

Rajasthan Royals (RR) delivered a dominant performance to register a commanding 50-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 18 of IPL 2025 at the Mullanpur Stadium. Batting first, RR piled up an imposing 205/4, powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fluent 67 and Riyan Parag’s unbeaten 43 off 25 balls. Skipper Sanju Samson and Nitish Rana contributed with brisk cameos, while Punjab’s bowlers struggled to contain the late-innings assault.

Punjab Kings’ chase faltered early as Jofra Archer’s fiery spell (3/25) rocked their top order, reducing them to three down inside four overs. Nehal Wadhera’s valiant 62 off 41 deliveries kept PBKS in the fight, but wickets tumbled at regular intervals. Glenn Maxwell chipped in with a quick 30, but Rajasthan’s disciplined bowling attack — led by Archer, Theekshana, and Sandeep Sharma — ensured a comfortable win.

Captains React:

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS Captain):

"We aimed for 180-185, but lost wickets too quickly. Nehal’s knock was a bright spot, but we need to build partnerships better. Early setbacks teach valuable lessons, and we’ll bounce back stronger."

Sanju Samson (RR Captain):

"205 was a strong total. Jofra and Sandeep form a lethal combo—one brings raw pace, the other deceives with smart variations. Thrilled with the team’s all-round effort!"

With this win, Rajasthan Royals solidify their position in the IPL 2025 standings, while Punjab Kings look to regroup and recalibrate their strategies.

