SRH Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Convincing Win Over CSK at Chepauk

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) kept their playoff dreams intact with a crucial five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chasing a target of 155, SRH completed the job with eight balls to spare, handing CSK yet another defeat on home turf in what has been a difficult season.

Opting to bat first, CSK were unable to gain any real momentum. Opener Shaik Rasheed fell off the very first delivery, setting the tone for a jittery innings. While Ayush Mhatre offered a brief spark with a 30-run cameo, and Dewald Brevis impressed with a brisk 42 off 25 balls, consistent wickets in the middle overs stifled any attempt to accelerate. Harshal Patel starred with the ball for SRH, finishing with figures of 4/28, while Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat picked up two wickets each to bowl CSK out for 154 in 19.5 overs.

In reply, SRH lost Abhishek Sharma early but remained in control of the chase. Ishan Kishan anchored the innings with a steady 44, and crucial knocks from Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis (32*), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19*) ensured a smooth finish for the visitors. Noor Ahmad was the most effective bowler for CSK, claiming two wickets, but the total proved too modest to defend.

Captain’s Corner

Speaking after the match, CSK skipper MS Dhoni admitted his side fell short in all departments.

"We kept losing wickets at regular intervals and couldn’t justify scoring just 155. The wicket wasn’t doing much early on, so we should have batted better. Our spinners bowled well, but we were already 15–20 runs short. Brevis looked good today—we need players like him who can handle spin. We've struggled in the middle overs, and rotating strike better is something we need to work on. When multiple players are out of form, changes are inevitable."

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins expressed satisfaction with his team’s clinical performance.

"It was a great performance all around. We played with freedom, and it was good to see some smiles out there. Klaasen was pushed up the order, and Nitish did a great job finishing. Historically, we haven’t done well here, so this win feels good. There are still areas to improve, but overall, really pleased with the result."

With this win, SRH remain firmly in the race for the playoffs, while CSK face mounting pressure to turn their season around.

