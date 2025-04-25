IPL 2025: Harshal’s Four-Fer Floors CSK as SRH Bowl Them Out for 154

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers delivered a commanding performance to bundle out Chennai Super Kings for 154 in a high-stakes IPL 2025 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. Harshal Patel was the wrecker-in-chief, returning with figures of 4/28, while captain Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat chipped in with two wickets apiece to leave CSK reeling.

Advertisment

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, SRH skipper Cummins made the most of the conditions under the lights. Despite a promising start from young Ayush Mhatre, who continued his impressive run with a fluent 30 off 19 balls, CSK’s batting faltered against sustained pressure from the SRH bowling unit.

Mhatre looked in fine touch, dispatching Shami and Cummins for boundaries with elegant timing. However, Cummins had the final word, inducing a mistimed lofted drive that was comfortably taken at mid-off by Ishan Kishan.

The CSK innings never truly recovered. Dewald Brevis provided a glimmer of hope with a blazing 42 off just 25 deliveries, striking three sixes in a single over to electrify the Chepauk crowd. But his counterattack was cut short by Harshal Patel, who struck a major blow by removing Brevis with a well-executed delivery that resulted in a sharp catch by Kamindu Mendis.

The middle and lower order offered little resistance. Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni all fell cheaply as CSK stumbled from 73/3 to 154 all out. Dhoni, playing his 400th T20 match—a landmark only three other Indians have achieved—managed just 6 off 10 balls before chipping one to Abhishek Sharma at point.

Jadeja (21 off 17) was bowled by Kamindu Mendis with a delivery that skidded through low, while Dube (12 off 9) perished attempting to clear long-on off Unadkat.

Patel’s spell reached its crescendo when he removed Noor Ahmad and Sam Curran in quick succession to complete his four-wicket haul. Cummins also accounted for Anshul Kamboj, who edged behind trying to force the pace. Shami, returning to the SRH XI, set the tone early by dismissing Shaik Rasheed for a duck with a sharp delivery that kissed the outside edge.

SRH’s discipline in the field complemented their bowling effort, despite a lone blemish when Harshal dropped a sitter off Jadeja at long-off. The collective effort, however, ensured that CSK were never allowed to regain control of the innings.

With dew expected to play a major role in the second innings, the modest total of 154 could prove difficult for CSK to defend, particularly against a powerful SRH batting line-up eager to revive their campaign.

The do-or-die fixture has now tilted heavily in Hyderabad’s favour, with the bowlers setting the stage for what could be a season-defining chase.