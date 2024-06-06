Nepal T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

Amidst the buzz of anticipation, Nepal gears up for another thrilling T20 World Cup campaign, signaling their continued ascent in the cricketing world. With the squad officially announced after a successful qualification run, Nepal's team composition reflects a strategic mix of seasoned experience and youthful vigor, poised to make an impact on the global stage.

Assigned to Group D, alongside cricketing powerhouses like Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the Netherlands, Nepal faces a formidable challenge. However, buoyed by their indomitable fighting spirit and recent impressive performances, the team embraces the opportunity to test their mettle against top-tier opposition.

At the helm stands Rohit Paudel, entrusted with the responsibility of leading Nepal's charge in the T20 World Cup 2024. Supported by a roster teeming with promising youngsters and seasoned campaigners, Paudel epitomizes Nepal's blend of resilience and ambition as they strive to leave their mark on the tournament.

Nepal Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

In a meticulous selection process, Nepal's squad for the T20 World Cup was carefully crafted to honor consistent performers. Those who showcased exceptional skills and resilience in recent tournaments, including the ACC Premier Cup in Oman and the ongoing West Indies A series in Kirtipur, were duly rewarded with spots in the squad. Here, we unveil the comprehensive list of players who will proudly represent Nepal on the global stage in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Here is the list of players