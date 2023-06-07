Is ICC Looking To Shift World Cup To England?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to make a change in its decision for the host nation/s for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup due to lacking infrastructure.
According to information received, the ICC is looking to shift the 2024 T20 World Cup out of West Indies and USA, who were chosen to host the tournament. The apex governing body of cricket may look to hand over the hosting rights to England.
The decision comes amid speculations that the infrastructure in the United States of America is not good enough to host international matches, which has forced the ICC into action.
With just 12 months to go for the global tournament, the USA does not look to have proper stadiums ready which will have amenities befitting a World Cup event. Hence, ICC will now request England to host the T20 World Cup.
It may be noted that England, Ireland and Scotland already have the hosting rights for the 2030 edition of the T20 World Cup. Various reports have claimed that ICC will request England to swap the tournament with West Indies and the USA.
The latter is believed to be ready to host international matches by the time the 2030 tournament comes around.
A source was quoted by Crictoday as saying, "We have a situation in hand. The infrastructure in the USA is not upto the mark. We believe England can host the event in 2024, They have the facilities to organize matches. The move will allow USA to get the stadiums ready by 2030."