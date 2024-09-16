ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC Begins Campaign Against Mohammedan SC

Defending Durand Cup champions NorthEast United FC are set to begin their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with an exciting clash against newly-promoted Mohammedan SC. The match will take place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday.
Mohammedan SC, fresh from their triumphant I-League 2023-24 campaign, secured their spot in the ISL for the first time. Despite their recent success, head coach Andrey Chernyshov has tempered expectations for the debut season. Chernyshov aims for his team to adapt to the league’s demands, cultivate a fighting spirit, and gradually improve throughout the year.
In contrast, NorthEast United FC enters the new season with significant momentum, having secured victory in all six of their pre-season matches, including the prestigious Durand Cup. Head coach Juan Pedro Benali is determined to channel this confidence into consistent performances.
“The feeling of winning the Durand Cup was fantastic, but it’s in the past now,” Benali stated. “We must focus on the upcoming game and continue our hard work. Every match presents its own challenges, and we need to win as many of these small battles as possible.”
As NorthEast United FC looks to build on their impressive pre-season form, their clash with Mohammedan SC promises to be a compelling start to the new ISL season.