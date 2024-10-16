ISL 2024-25: Remaining League Fixtures Announced for January to March

The Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday unveiled the complete list of fixtures for the 2024-25 regular season, resuming action on October 17 after the international break.
In a much-anticipated opening match, Northeast United FC will host Chennaiyin FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, marking a high-stakes clash for both sides.
A notable addition to this season is Northeast United FC’s home game on February 7, where they will play last year's ISL Cup winners, Mumbai City FC, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.
This is the first time the Highlanders will be playing at their new home ground, adding excitement for football fans in Meghalaya.
The stadium is set to host two other key matches—against Bengaluru FC on February 21 and East Bengal FC on March 8—further heightening regional enthusiasm for the game.
The league phase will conclude on March 12, with Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters locking horns at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. This match could hold crucial playoff implications, ensuring a dramatic finale to the regular season.
So far, Bengaluru FC and newly-promoted Punjab FC have made an impressive start, remaining unbeaten through the first four matchweeks. As the season progresses, both teams will face tough challenges.
Bengaluru FC is set to face Jamshedpur FC in a fiery clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on January 4. Meanwhile, Punjab FC will host Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi the following day.
On January 4, fans can also look forward to an exciting showdown between Odisha FC and FC Goa. The match promises to be a spectacle, with both sides' head coaches—Sergio Lobera of Odisha and Manolo Marquez of FC Goa—bringing their Spanish football flair to the field.
In the South, a series of high-profile clashes are lined up, with the iconic Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match scheduled for January 30 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
Additionally, Bengaluru FC will take on Chennaiyin FC on February 25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, in what is expected to be a crucial encounter as teams push for playoff spots.
Kolkata football fans are in for a treat as the season will feature some of the fiercest rivalries in Indian football. The second leg of the Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC is slated for January 11, while another local derby between Mohammedan SC and Mohun Bagan SG will be held on February 1.
Completing the Derby saga, Mohammedan SC will face East Bengal FC on February 16. All these highly anticipated matches will take place at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, bringing the city's rich football heritage to the forefront.
As the league progresses, the ISL 2024-25 season promises to deliver more thrilling moments, dramatic goals, and intense rivalries. With teams fighting for playoff spots and iconic rivalries reigniting, the road to the playoffs will be packed with excitement.
Football fans across the country, especially in the Northeast, can expect a season filled with unforgettable action.