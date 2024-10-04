ISL: FC Goa's Late Equalizer Denies NorthEast United Victory

In an electrifying showdown at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday, NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and FC Goa battled to a thrilling 3-3 draw in their Indian Super League 2024-25 clash.
The Highlanders kicked off the match with an impressive early goal from Nestor Albiach, putting pressure on the home side right from the start.
However, FC Goa demonstrated remarkable resilience, with Armando Sadiku scoring twice in stoppage time during the first half, including a penalty, to flip the game on its head and take a 2-1 lead at the break.
The second half saw NEUFC roar back as Albiach equalized just six minutes after the restart, before Alaeddine Ajaraie put the visitors back in front. Just when it appeared NEUFC would secure all three points, FC Goa delivered a late equalizer in added time through Borja Herrera, snatching a dramatic draw.
In a tense finish, NEUFC's Robin Yadav received his second yellow card, leaving his team a man down as the match concluded in a sensational stalemate.
This thrilling contest showcased the determination of both teams and kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.