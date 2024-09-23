ISL 2024: Highlanders Head Back to Salt Lake to Face Mohun Bagan SG

NorthEast United FC will return to the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the venue of their historic Durand Cup triumph, for the first time since their victory, as they face off against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a highly anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash today.
This matchup marks a rematch of the Durand Cup final, where NorthEast United clinched their first-ever silverware with a thrilling 4-3 win on penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw in regulation time.
The victory sent ripples through Indian football, putting Monday's encounter firmly under the spotlight as the Highlanders prepare to meet the reigning ISL Shield holders once again.
NorthEast United comes into this fixture on the back of a confident start to their ISL campaign, having secured a 1-0 away win against Kolkata-based Mohammedan SC.
In contrast, Mohun Bagan SG will be looking for redemption after squandering a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC in their season opener.
Speaking ahead of the game, NorthEast United youngster Thoi Singh expressed the team's enthusiasm.
"The entire team is motivated to play against Mohun Bagan. The Durand Cup win has given us an extra boost. On the field, it's 11 vs. 11, and we are ready for the challenge," said the 20-year-old.
NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali also shared his thoughts, emphasizing the magnitude of the occasion.
"Playing against Mohun Bagan at Salt Lake Stadium is motivation in itself. We know they will be waiting for us, and that’s a big enough incentive for us to give our best," he said.
The Kolkata giants, Mohun Bagan SG, will be eager to avenge their Durand Cup final defeat and find their first win of the ISL season after a disappointing start. Having let a two-goal lead slip in their draw against Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan will aim to make a strong statement in their second successive home game.
Today’s encounter promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams battle for supremacy at the Salt Lake Stadium, with Mohun Bagan SG keen to make amends for their Durand Cup heartbreak and NorthEast United FC looking to build on their momentum.