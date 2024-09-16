Sports

ISL 2024: NorthEast United Snatch Late Win Against Mohammedan SC

Under Juan Pedro Benali, NEUFC are playing an attractive brand of attacking football.
Alaeddine Ajaraie scored in the dying embers (90+4') for NorthEast United FC to snatch a win against Mohammedan SC in their ISL opener away from home on Monday. The match was played at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

One of the oldest football clubs in India, Mohammedan SC debut in the Indian Super League (ISL), the top tier of Indian football this season after winning the I-League last season. They came up short against NEUFC, who are fresh off winning the Durand Cup, the club's first taste of silverware.

Under Juan Pedro Benali, NEUFC are playing an attractive brand of attacking football. Both teams started the match strongly, however, Mohammedan dominated the possession keeping 60 per cent of the ball. However, NorthEast United managed more shots (13) to Mohammedan's nine as both teams had two shots on goal.

Despite both goalkeepers being busy throughout, the match was headed to be the first goalless draw of this ISL season. However, Ajaraie, with his first ISL goal, ensured that NEUFC came back from Kolkata with a win.

“Never Give Up”: John Abraham Applauds NEUFC's Durand Cup Victory
Northeast United FC
Indian Super League
Mohammedan SC
Alaeddine Ajaraie

