“Never Give Up”: John Abraham Applauds NEUFC's Durand Cup Victory

NorthEast United owner John Abraham praised the team's staff, coach, and players in a video following their historic Durand Cup victory.
The video, shared by the club on their official 'X' handle, featured John's message to fans: "This is a lesson for all of you to never give up. Stand by the team, not just in victory but also during tough times. There is always light at the end of the tunnel, and we proved it. The real heroes are the staff, coach, players, and fans who supported us."
On Saturday, NorthEast United secured their maiden Durand Cup title by defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a thrilling final at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. After a 2-2 draw in regulation time, the match was decided by a penalty shootout, with NorthEast emerging victorious 4-3.
Mohun Bagan took an early lead with Jason Cummings converting a penalty in the 10th minute, followed by Sahal Abdul Samad doubling their advantage just before half-time, leaving the Mariners ahead 2-0 at the break.
NorthEast United staged an impressive comeback in the second half, with quick goals from Alaeddine Ajaraei in the 55th minute and Guillermo in the 58th minute leveling the score. The match eventually went to penalties, where NorthEast United goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh made two vital saves, securing the 4-3 win and the club's first Durand Cup title.